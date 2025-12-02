Technology News
English Edition

NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars

NASA’s Perseverance rover has captured the first electrical discharges—mini-lightning sparks—in Mars’ dusty atmosphere.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 2 December 2025 23:36 IST
NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars

Photo Credit: NASA

An illustration of lightning being discharged from a dust storm on the Red Planet

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • First mini-lightning ever detected in the Martian atmosphere
  • Perseverance recorded 55 sparks during dust storm activity
  • Sparks may erase organic traces vital for life detection
Advertisement

Scientists​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ have reported the first observation of electrical discharges - small lightning flashes - in the dusty atmosphere of Mars. These events were recorded by NASA's Perseverance rover, which has a very sensitive microphone that captured the crackling sounds during the period of the strong winds and dust devils. The team found nearly 55 short discharges over the span of two Mars years, thus establishing that the dust raised by the winds on Mars can cause electric sparks. The article describing this research, appearing in Nature, marks the beginning of a new domain to understand Martian weather and its ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌chemistry.

Martian mini-lightning detected

As per the study, researchers report the first evidence of electricity in Mars's atmosphere. A microphone on NASA's Perseverance rover captured crackling sounds and interference from dozens of short electrical discharges during dust storms. By analysing 28 hours of recordings over two Martian years, the team identified 55 such “mini-lightning” eventsap.org. Each spark was only a few centimeters long, producing a brief static spike and a faint shockwave, akin to a tiny spark in Mars's thin air.

Implications for Mars exploration

Importantly, these micro-lightning sparks help explain long-mysterious oxidants on Mars. The discharges produce reactive compounds (such as hydrogen peroxide) that can destroy organic molecules and potential biosignatures. As per Science News, scientists caution that while the tiny zaps are too weak to harm astronauts directly, they could degrade sensitive electronics over time.

The discovery suggests that future missions should account for such static effects, using extra shielding or sensors. Researchers call for new instruments to monitor Mars's electric fields, to better design rovers and spacesuits capable of handling these discharges.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Mars, NASA, Perseverance, Space, Science
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Samsung Galaxy S26 Could Feature Revamped Lock Screen Customisation, 3D Wallpaper Effects, One UI 8.5 Leak Shows
Who Is Amar Subramanya? Indian-Origin Researcher Taking Reigns of Apple’s AI Division

Related Stories

NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ray-Ban Meta Gen 2 Glassses Are Now Available in India
  2. Vivo X300 Launched in India With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC at This Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 vs Galaxy S25: Here Are the Anticipated Upgrades
  4. Vivo X300 Review: Pro Power, Pocket Size
  5. Vivo X300 Pro Review: Flagship Mobile Photography. Redefined.
  6. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  7. Government Says Sanchar Saathi App Is Optional, Can Be Removed
  8. Apple Adds iPhone SE (First Generation), More Products to Obsolete List
  9. Instagram Could Soon Limit the Number of Hashtags Used in a Post
  10. Oppo A6x 5G With 6,500mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Gemini App to Get a Major Design Upgrade, Could Soon Be Launched on macOS
  2. NASA’s Perseverance Records First-Ever Mini-Lightning on Mars
  3. Germany to Send First European Astronaut Around the Moon on Artemis Mission
  4. Indian Team Finds 53 Massive Quasars Blasting Jets Millions of Light-Years Long
  5. Mrs Deshpande OTT Release: When, Where to Watch Madhuri Dixit's Serial Killer Mystery
  6. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Daniel Craig Whodunit
  7. Fire Force Season 3 Release Date: When, Where to Watch the Shonen Anime's Final Arc
  8. Thamma Is Now Available on Amazon Prime: How to Watch Ayushmann Khurrana's Horror Comedy
  9. The Great Shamsuddin Family OTT Release: When, Where to Watch the Peepli Live Director's Comedy Drama
  10. Sony Bank Plans US Dollar Stablecoin to Support Game, Anime Payments by 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »