Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch

Nothing Ear 3, the company's upcoming truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset, was teased on Friday. The UK-based tech firm led by Carl Pei showcased a portion of the upcoming Nothing Ear 3 via X (formerly Twitter). While the company has yet to announce a launch date for the wireless headset, we can expect to learn more details in the coming days or weeks. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Nothing Ear 2, which were unveiled in March 2023.

Nothing Ear 3 Design Partially Teased

The company typically begins teasing the arrival of new products days (or even weeks) ahead of their debut, and the upcoming Nothing Ear 3 appears to be no exception. On Friday, Nothing shared an image of the upcoming TWS headset via X, showing what appears to be the stem, or part of the case of the TWS headset.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...