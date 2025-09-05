Technology News
  Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch

Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch

Here's a quick peek at a part of the upcoming Nothing Ear 3, before it is launched by the UK-based company.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 5 September 2025 17:55 IST
Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch

The Nothing Ear 2 (pictured) was launched in March 2023 and its successor will be launched soon

Nothing Ear 3, the company's upcoming truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset, was teased on Friday. The UK-based tech firm led by Carl Pei showcased a portion of the upcoming Nothing Ear 3 via X (formerly Twitter). While the company has yet to announce a launch date for the wireless headset, we can expect to learn more details in the coming days or weeks. It is expected to arrive as the successor to the Nothing Ear 2, which were unveiled in March 2023.

Nothing Ear 3 Design Partially Teased

The company typically begins teasing the arrival of new products days (or even weeks) ahead of their debut, and the upcoming Nothing Ear 3 appears to be no exception. On Friday, Nothing shared an image of the upcoming TWS headset via X, showing what appears to be the stem, or part of the case of the TWS headset.

This is a developing story, please refresh for updates...

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Nothing Ear (3) Teaser Drops Ahead of Imminent Launch
