World’s Largest Iceberg A23a Grounds Near South Georgia, Raising Wildlife and Environmental Concerns

Iceberg A23a has halted near South Georgia, sparking concerns over wildlife disruptions and ecosystem changes.

Updated: 7 March 2025 23:23 IST
Photo Credit: Pixabay/ AlKalenski

The world’s largest iceberg, A23a, has run aground near South Georgia.

The world's largest iceberg, A23a, has come to a standstill near South Georgia, a critical wildlife habitat in the South Atlantic. The British Antarctic Survey (BAS) confirmed on March 4 that the iceberg, comparable in size to Rhode Island, had run aground approximately 80 kilometres from the island. Having drifted through the Southern Ocean for months, its trajectory has been closely monitored by researchers. Scientists are now evaluating its potential impact on the region's delicate ecosystem, particularly its effect on penguins, seals, and marine life.

Iceberg's Journey and Previous Movements

According to the British Antarctic Survey, A23a initially calved from Antarctica's Filchner Ice Shelf in 1986 but remained grounded on the seabed for decades. It began moving again in 2020, later getting temporarily stuck near the South Orkney Islands in early 2024. After breaking free in December, it continued northwards toward South Georgia. Scientists had previously raised concerns over its approach, fearing disruptions to the region's biodiversity.

Impact on Wildlife and Marine Ecosystem

As reported by the BBC, Andrew Meijers, an oceanographer at the British Antarctic Survey, stated that if A23a remains stationary, significant threats to local wildlife are unlikely. However, should the iceberg shift closer to the island or fragment, challenges could arise. Meijers noted that disruptions to feeding pathways may force adult penguins and seals to travel longer distances, reducing the food supply for their offspring and potentially increasing mortality rates.

Potential Benefits and Risks

Marine ecologist Nadine Johnston told the BBC that the iceberg could also stimulate ocean productivity by introducing essential nutrients into surrounding waters. She described this phenomenon as a "nutrient bomb" that could enhance food availability for predators such as penguins and seals. On the other hand, commercial fishing operations may face obstacles. As per BAS reports, previous iceberg breakups have disrupted fisheries, and A23a's eventual fragmentation could pose navigation hazards.

Ongoing monitoring will determine how A23a's presence affects the South Georgia ecosystem in the coming months.

Further reading: Iceberg A23a, South Georgia, British Antarctic Survey, Antarctica, marine life, wildlife impact, penguins, seals, climate change
