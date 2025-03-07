Technology News
Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Spotted on Geekbench AI

Poco F7 Ultra is tipped to be similar to the Redmi K80 Pro.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2025 18:07 IST
Poco F7 Ultra With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Spotted on Geekbench AI

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K80 Pro (pictured) was launched in China in November 2024

Highlights
  • Poco F7 Ultra is expected to support up to 16GB of RAM
  • The handset may support 120W wired, 50W wireless fast charging
  • The Poco F7 Ultra could get a 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens
Poco F7 Ultra is expected to launch soon in select global markets alongside the Poco F7 Pro. The handsets are tipped to be rebranded versions of the Redmi K80 Pro and the base Redmi K80, respectively, which were unveiled in China in November 2024. The Ultra variant has now been spotted on the Geekbench AI benchmarking platform with Qualcomm's latest flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. Previous leaks suggested that both Pro and Ultra options of the Poco F7 lineup will likely not launch in India.

Poco F7 Ultra Geekbench AI Listing

The global variant of the Poco F7 Ultra with the model number Xiaomi 24122RKC7G has appeared on the Geekbench AI platform. It is listed with an Adreno 830 GPU and an octa-core Qualcomm chipset with six cores clocking at 3.53GHz and two prime cores at 4.32GHz, which corresponds with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

As per the listing, the Poco F7 Ultra scored 2,667 and 2,645 points on the single precision and half precision tests, respectively. The former indicates the AI computational power, while the latter suggests its capability of dealing with multiple AI workloads. Lastly, it has 4,866 points on the quantised test that measures the overall AI processing efficiency.

The Geekbench AI listing further suggests that the Poco F7 Ultra will support 16GB of RAM. It is expected to run on Android 15 with HyperOS 2.0 skin on top. If the phone is a rebrand of the Redmi K80 Pro as rumours suggest, then it will likely support up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage.

The Poco F7 Ultra may sport a 6.67-inch 2K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 3,200 nits as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. For optics, it could get a 50-megapixel OIS-supported main rear sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel floating telephoto lens with 2.5x optical zoom. The phone could house a 20-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 120W and 50W wireless charging support.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
1Password Update Adds Ability to Add Locations to Items With Corresponding Map View
The Last of Us Limited Edition DualSense Controller Announced, Pre-Orders Go Live on March 14

