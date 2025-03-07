Technology News
SpaceX Starship Flight 8: Booster Caught, Upper Stage Lost Again in Mid-Flight

SpaceX’s eighth Starship flight saw a successful booster catch, but engine failures led to the upper stage’s loss.

SpaceX Starship Flight 8: Booster Caught, Upper Stage Lost Again in Mid-Flight

SpaceX Starship Flight 8: Super Heavy Booster Caught, Upper Stage Fails Again

  • SpaceX’s Starship Flight 8 launched from Starbase, Texas
  • Super Heavy booster was successfully caught by launch tower arms
  • Upper stage failed mid-flight due to engine issues, mission cut short
SpaceX launched its eighth Starship test flight from the Starbase facility in South Texas on March 6 at 6:30 p.m. EST. The 403-foot-tall rocket lifted off successfully, with its first-stage booster, Super Heavy, completing a controlled descent and being caught by the launch tower's “chopstick” arms. This marked the third time SpaceX has demonstrated the technique. However, the mission faced issues as the upper stage, known as Starship or simply "Ship," did not complete its planned trajectory. Engine failures led to a loss of control, resulting in an early end to the flight.

Starship Upper Stage Fails During Ascent

According to reports, the upper stage was expected to continue its suborbital trajectory, deploying four test payloads before splashing down in the Indian Ocean. The plan was disrupted when multiple Raptor engines malfunctioned towards the end of the ascent. Nine minutes after liftoff, SpaceX lost contact with the vehicle, and it is believed to have broken apart at high altitude. Debris was later seen falling over the Bahamas. The failure mirrored the outcome of Flight 7, which faced similar technical issues in January.

Investigation and Modifications Made Before Launch

SpaceX had previously identified a harmonic response issue during Flight 7, which increased stress on propulsion system components, causing propellant leaks and fires. Measures were taken to prevent a recurrence, including adjustments to fuel feedlines, propellant temperatures, and operating thrust levels. Additional vents and a gaseous nitrogen purge system were introduced to manage potential leaks. Further modifications to the vehicle's heat shield and catch fittings were also tested. Despite these efforts, the upper stage was lost once again.

Future Testing and Operational Plans

SpaceX intends to refine the Starship system for rapid reuse, with the goal of catching both the Super Heavy booster and the upper stage using launch tower arms. Radar sensors on the tower were tested during Flight 8 to improve distance measurement for future attempts. The company remains committed to increasing Starship's launch frequency, with approval sought for 25 test flights in 2025. The Federal Aviation Administration had cleared Flight 8 after a safety review, and further investigations will determine the next steps for upcoming missions.

