Redmi 15 5G Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

Redmi 15 5G will support 18W wired reverse charging for powering other smartphones and IoT devices.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 19 August 2025 06:30 IST
Redmi 15 5G Launching Today: Know Price, Features, Specifications and More

Photo Credit: Redmi

The handset is confirmed to be available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi 15 5G is confirmed to sport a 6.9-inch 144Hz display
  • The handset will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset
  • It will pack a 7,000mAh battery with 18W reverse charging support
Redmi 15 5G is all set to be launched in India today (August 19). It will arrive as a 5G-ready version of the Redmi 15 4G, which was introduced in select markets earlier this month. As part of the build-up to the handset's launch, the Xiaomi subsidiary has been teasing several details in recent days. It is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 18W reverse wireless charging. The Redmi 15 5G will sport a 144Hz display and an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

Redmi 15 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The official price of the Redmi 15 5G remains undisclosed. However, it is already available in select other markets, which provides us with an idea of how much the upcoming handset could cost. In Malaysia, the Redmi 15 5G price begins at MYR 729 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant.

Therefore, the Redmi 15 5G could also be priced in India around the Rs. 15,000 mark. Once launched, it is expected to be available for purchase via Amazon in three colour options — Frosted White, Midnight Black, and Sandy Purple. The e-commerce giant has also launched a microsite for the handset.

Redmi 15 5G Features and Specifications (Expected)

The Redmi 15 5G is confirmed to come with a 6.9-inch screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. Reports suggest it might be an HD+ LCD panel, sporting a 288Hz touch sampling rate and Wet Touch Technology 2.0.

The upcoming handset will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6s Gen 3 chipset. It can be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The Redmi 15 5G is confirmed to run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

For optics, the Redmi 15 5G is teased to come with an AI-backed 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit. Reports suggest it could also include a 2-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls.

Moving on, the upcoming handset is confirmed to pack a 7,000mAh battery. It will support 18W wired reverse charging, enabling users to charge other smartphones and IoT devices. The handset is claimed to deliver up to 55.6 hours of music streaming via Spotify, 23.5 hours of YouTube playback, and 12.7 hours of BGMI gameplay.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
