Xiaomi 15 has already been launched in the Chinese market, and it is expected to arrive in global markets in the coming months. The brand is yet to confirm its global launch timeline, but ahead of it, the handset has allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, suggesting that its arrival is fast approaching. The Xiaomi 15 boasts a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display and a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and has an IP68-rated build.

The listing on the US FCC site, spotted by 91Mobiles Indonesia, shows the Xiaomi 15 with model number 24129PN74G. The letter 'G' in the model number appears to refer to the global variant. Screenshots of the listing show that it will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

In China, the Xiaomi 15 is available in four trims with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. If the FCC listing is to be considered, the global version could be capped at 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi 15 Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 was launched in October last week alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The vanilla model was released with a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

It runs on HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15 and features a 6.36-inch 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1,200x2,670 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 15 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood. It has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi 15 has IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

