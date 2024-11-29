Technology News
English Edition
Xiaomi 15's Alleged FCC Listing Indicates Imminent Global Launch Along With RAM and Storage Details

Xiaomi 15 runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 15:30 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 15 is released in four trims in China

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 15 was launched in October last week
  • The global version could feature 12GB RAM
  • Xiaomi 15 boasts a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display
Xiaomi 15 has already been launched in the Chinese market, and it is expected to arrive in global markets in the coming months. The brand is yet to confirm its global launch timeline, but ahead of it, the handset has allegedly been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) website, suggesting that its arrival is fast approaching. The Xiaomi 15 boasts a 6.36-inch 1.5K OLED display and a Leica-tuned triple rear camera unit. It runs on Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC and has an IP68-rated build.

The listing on the US FCC site, spotted by 91Mobiles Indonesia, shows the Xiaomi 15 with model number 24129PN74G. The letter 'G' in the model number appears to refer to the global variant. Screenshots of the listing show that it will be available in 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage options.

In China, the Xiaomi 15 is available in four trims with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. If the FCC listing is to be considered, the global version could be capped at 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

Xiaomi 15 Price, Specifications

The Xiaomi 15 was launched in October last week alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. The vanilla model was released with a price tag of CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 52,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. 

It runs on HyperOS 2 interface based on Android 15 and features a 6.36-inch 8T LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution (1,200x2,670 pixels) with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The Xiaomi 15 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC under the hood. It has a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 900 sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. It sports a 32-megapixel front camera.

Xiaomi 15 has IP68-rated for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,400mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Realme GT 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Launch Offers
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates Between $94,000 and $96,000; Altcoins Show Mixed Trends

