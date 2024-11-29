Technology News
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates Between $94,000 and $96,000; Altcoins Show Mixed Trends

Bitcoin is trading at the price point of $96,507 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 November 2024 14:11 IST
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Fluctuates Between $94,000 and $96,000; Altcoins Show Mixed Trends

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Pierre Borthiry

The valuation of the crypto market has reached $3.34 trillion

Highlights
  • Tether, Solana saw losses
  • USD Coin, Cardano saw gains
  • Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash saw losses
The cryptocurrency market showcased mixed movements on Friday, November 29. Bitcoin saw a slight uptick, gaining less than one percent on international exchanges. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is currently priced at $96,507 (roughly Rs. 81.5 lakh). On Indian platforms such as CoinSwitch, Bitcoin's value rose by around one percent, reaching $98,653 (roughly Rs. 83.3 lakh). Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin's price has fluctuated between $94,000 (roughly Rs. 79.4 lakh) and its current level.

“As Bitcoin approaches the coveted $100,000 (roughly Rs. 84.4 lakh) mark, market participants are excitedly buzzing, anticipating further gains in the coming weeks. Many investors believe that this phase of consolidation will lead to greater profitability, attracting both new and returning participants to the market. With positive sentiment and bullish predictions, Bitcoin appears poised for an exciting journey in the realm of digital assets,” Shivam Thakral, CEO of BuyUcoin told Gadgets360.

Ether grew by 0.50 percent on international exchanges. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at the price point of $3,586 (roughly Rs. 3.03 lakh), showed CoinMarketCap. On Indian exchanges, the crypto asset is trading at $3,580 (roughly Rs. 3.02 lakh).

“Ethereum is reflecting strong market sentiment that's driven by institutional interest, strong technical, and increasing adoption as momentum and positive sentiments grow within the crypto market,” Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder and CEO, Pi42 told Gadgets360.

Binance Coin, Ripple, USD Coin, Cardano, and Tron clocked minor gains on Friday, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets360.

Polkadot, Near Protocol, Elrond, Iota, and Status also managed to hold on to small profits on Friday.

“Among key altcoins, XRP stands out with a five percent gain, fueled by its ecosystem's partnership with Archax. Ethereum and Solana suffered modest declines of two percent,” Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus told Gadgets360.

The overall crypto market cap rose by 0.30 percent in the last 24 hours. As per CoinMarketCap, the valuation of the crypto market has reached $3.34 trillion (roughly Rs. 2,82,69,197 crore).

Tether, Solana, Dogecoin, Avalanche, Shiba Inu, and Stellar registered losses.

Price dips also struck Chainlink, Bitcoin Cash, Uniswap, Litecoin, and Cronos are also trading in losses.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
