Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS: Price, Features

The new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select supports HDMI with HDCP 2.2, enabling 4K streaming on older TVs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 October 2025 17:18 IST
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Amazon

The included Alexa Voice Remote can also be used to manage compatible smart home devices

Highlights
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select supports HDCP 2.2 HDMI input
  • The device is powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor
  • Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select includes Alexa voice functionality
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select was launched in India on Wednesday, as the e-commerce brand expands its 4K streaming lineup with a more affordable option. Priced under Rs. 6,000, the new device supports 4K Ultra HD playback with HDR10+ and comes equipped with Alexa voice control for seamless navigation. Powered by Amazon's new Vega Operating System and a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, it promises faster app launches and smoother performance. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select will be available through Amazon and major retail partners across India.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Price in India, Availability

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select price in India is set at Rs. 5,499. It is available for purchase on Amazon, Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, and major offline chains, including Croma, Vijay Sales, and Reliance Retail, according to details shared the company.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Features

Amazon's latest Fire TV Stick 4K Select is a new entry-level 4K streaming device. The device supports 4K Ultra HD streaming with HDR10+ and provides access to a wide range of content from platforms like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and Zee5. It also includes Alexa voice functionality for easier navigation and content control.Amazon fire TV Stick 4K Select amazon inline Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select

Powered by a 1.7GHz quad-core processor, the fastest in any Fire TV Stick in India, the Fire TV Stick 4K Select runs on Amazon's new Vega Operating System. The OS is said to be designed to offer faster app launches, smooth interface performance, and better overall responsiveness during use.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select supports HDMI input with HDCP 2.2 standards, allowing users to upgrade to 4K streaming without replacing their television setup. With HDR10+ support, it is claimed to deliver enhanced brightness, contrast, and colour accuracy for a more detailed viewing experience.

The newly launched device also introduces the Fire TV Ambient Experience in India, which allows users to display over 2,000 works of art and photography in the form of a screensaver that is activated when the TV is idle.

The included Alexa Voice Remote enables voice-based playback controls, app switching, and volume adjustments. It can also be used to manage compatible smart home devices such as lights, air conditioners, and fans. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Select Launched in India With Vega OS: Price, Features
