Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tv
  • Tv News
  • Amazon's Vega TV OS Expected to Debut on First Streaming Device in 2025: Report

Amazon's Vega TV OS Expected to Debut on First Streaming Device in 2025: Report

Amazon is said to be in talks with several streaming platforms to convince them to publish apps for its Vega TV OS that could debut later this year.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 18 April 2025 12:52 IST
Amazon's Vega TV OS Expected to Debut on First Streaming Device in 2025: Report

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Glenn Carstens-Peters

Amazon's existing streaming devices run on Fire OS, which is based on Android

Highlights
  • Amazon is reportedly working on a replacement to Fire OS called Vega OS
  • Vega OS could arrive on a streaming stick later this year
  • Amazon is also hiring software developers to work on its Vega OS
Advertisement

Amazon's Vega TV OS could be launched on a TV streaming device later this year, according to a report. The e-commerce giant is looking to transition away from Google's Android operating system, with the new Linux-based Vega OS. It has reportedly been talking to streaming platforms to bring their apps to the platform, while and is looking for developers to work on the Vega TV OS. According to previous reports, the operating system could also be used to replace Android on smart speakers, displays, and in-car entertainment systems.

Amazon Still Wants to Replace Fire OS With Its Vega TV OS

On this week's edition of his Lowpass newsletter, Janko Roettgers writes that Amazon is still working on its in-house Vega TV OS for its uupcoming devices. Citing sources aware of the company's plans, the journalist reveals that Amazon is aiming to launch the first TV streaming device with Vega OS in the coming months.

Amazon's TV streaming devices and smart TVs currently run on Fire OS, which is based on Android. The new Vega TV OS is based on Linux, and is expected to replace Fire OS on upcoming devices from the company. LG's webOS TV platform is also based on Linux, and offers access to several apps from popular streaming services.

The nascent operating system was previously expected to debut on a streaming adapter (like the Amazon Fire Stick) in late 2024, but the company's guidance for developers suggested it was also working on an Android 14-based version of Fire OS.

Roettgers discovered two job listings (now deleted) on Amazon's website for a “Software Development Engineer, Vega OS” and "Software Development Engineer, Kepler SDK."The latter refers to the Kepler SDK for building apps designed for Vega OS. Other job listings on LinkedIn also mention Vega TV or Vega OS.

Amazon has reportedly approached various streaming platforms to persuade them to publish their apps for the yet-to-be-announced Vega TV OS. A thriving software ecosystem is a must for any new operating system to survive, as customers will want to access various streaming platforms on devices running on Vega OS.

While the company has yet to announce plans to launch a new operating system to replace Fire OS, these clues suggest that Vega OS could make its debut on a streaming device later this year. Amazon's Fire OS might continue to arrive on its smart TVs for a while, based on the recent developer documentation for the Android 14-based Fire OS, and the company could eventually replace it with Vega OS.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vega TV OS, Vega OS, Amazon Vega OS, Fire OS, Amazon Fire TV, Linux, Amazon
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature Which Lets Users Create, Organise and Share Custom Sticker Packs
Amazon's Vega TV OS Expected to Debut on First Streaming Device in 2025: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Latest OTT Releases: When and What to Watch this Weekend
  2. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Rear Camera Details Revealed in New Teasers
  3. Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060, GeForce RTX 5060 Ti Price in India Announced
  4. Realme Buds Air 7 Pro Launch Date, Design, Key Features Confirmed
  5. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to This 'Significant' Cost Increase
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G Confirmed to Arrive on This Date in India
  7. WhatsApp Now Lets You Create, Organise and Share Custom Sticker Packs
  8. Infinix Note 50s 5G+ With 64-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India
  9. Asus Refreshes TUF Gaming A14 With Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU
  10. Google Rolls Out Android 16 Beta 4 Update With Expanded Support and Fixes
#Latest Stories
  1. Star Wars Outlaws' A Pirate's Fortune Expansion Arrives in May; Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date Announced
  2. iPhone 18 Price Hike Likely Due to 'Significant' Cost Increase From Adopting TSMC's 2nm Process, Tipster Claims
  3. Signs of Alien Life Detected on Nearby Exoplanet Using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
  4. Grok Gets New Memory Feature to Offer Personalised Replies Based on Past Chats
  5. Moto G86 Design Renders Leak Online; Likely to Get Triple Rear Camera Unit
  6. Oppo A5 Pro 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Offer 5,800mAh Battery, IP69 Rating
  7. Google Pixel 9a Is Now Eligible for Android 16 Beta Programme
  8. NASA Curiosity Rover Potentially Deciphers Mars’ Missing Carbonate Mystery
  9. OnePlus 13T Chipset, Camera Details Teased; to Use Snapdragon 8 Elite Chipset
  10. Mario Kart World Direct Details New Courses, Characters and More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »