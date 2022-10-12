PS5's October restock is here. Today at 12pm noon, both variants of Sony's elusive next-gen console — the Rs. 49,990 Blu-ray-equipped PS5, and its Rs. 39,990 disc-less counterpart PS5 Digital Edition — will be up for pre-order in India. No bundles, just like in September. If you are trying to buy PlayStation 5 online, you can do that on Amazon, Croma, e2z Store (previously Prepaid Gamer Card), Flipkart, Game Loot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales. You can also check out game stores near you. Though as has been the case for over a year now, the big concern is whether you can actually manage to buy one, given Sony India's continued inventory struggles. Microsoft's Xbox Series X is doing much better now in that regard, though that also says a lot about respective demand.

The October 12 PlayStation 5 restock is just the 20th time Sony's flagship console is being made available for pre-order in India, since its launch 21 months ago last February. Its Blu-ray-devoid sibling PS5 Digital Edition has fared even poorly, with this being only the 14th time interested buyers have had the opportunity to pre-order one. Of course, that is far from the only hassle with buying a PlayStation 5 in India. Every single time, the likes of Croma and Games The Shop have shown themselves to be unable to handle the load. Even Amazon has had trouble a few times. Additionally, Croma, Flipkart, and Reliance Digital are also known for cancelling PS5 pre-orders due to their own technical challenges.

And while there have been no restrictions on deliveries for a while now, Sony Center website ShopAtSC continues with its COVID-19 boilerplate: “We intend to deliver your allocated stocks around 21st [October 2022] and onwards — however please expect a delay in our delivery services which might get impacted due to regulations imposed by lockdown/ curfew in your locations.” Expect the rest of the official PS5 online retailers — Amazon, Croma, e2z Store, Flipkart, GameLoot, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales — to be in line with Sony Center's estimates. Though at times, we have seen some online retailers ship out their PS5 pre-orders prior to the announced delivery date.

PlayStation 5 Review: New Era, Half Jump

How to pre-order PS5 on ShopAtSC

Sony India's retail shops Sony Center have their own website through which you can buy PlayStation 5. ShopAtSC offers free home delivery from the nearest Sony Center, but you can also choose to pick up from the nearest store from October 21 onward.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from ShopAtSC. Create one in advance to speed up checkout. If you previously bought a PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition, you won't be able to buy another from the same account, ShopAtSC says. The site does have a notify me button in case you want to set that up.

Shop at SC offers low-cost EMIs on select credit cards, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at ShopAtSC

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at ShopAtSC

How to pre-order PS5 on Amazon India

The PS5 restock is also available on Amazon's India affiliate that will offer free home delivery across India. You don't need to be an Amazon Prime member to get free delivery.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Amazon. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Thanks to the ongoing Great Indian Festival sale, Amazon is offering 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit cards, and Axis Bank and Citi Bank credit and debit cards. You get an additional discount of Rs. 750 if your cart value is over Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 4,000 if your cart value is over Rs. 74,999.

You can get 5 percent unlimited cashback with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Amazon also offers no-cost EMI on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Amazon India

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Amazon India

How to pre-order PS5 on Vijay Sales

Mumbai-headquartered Vijay Sales is also offering the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition on its website — its stores have also opened up across India. It too will offer free home delivery on every purchase.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 from Vijay Sales, but you will need to provide your mobile number and email address as a guest.

Vijay Sales offers 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 7,500 on EMI transactions with HSBC Bank credit cards, and 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 3,000 on EMI transactions with HDFC and ICICI Bank credit cards.

You can also get 7.5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,500 on EMI transactions with Kotak Mahindra Bank credit cards, and 12 percent instant cashback up to Rs. 2,500 on Slice cards.

There's also a 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on Yes Bank credit cards, 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on RBL credit cards, and 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions with IndusInd Bank credit cards.

Lastly, Vijay Sales also offers a 5 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 on EMI transactions with Bank of Baroda credit cards. Phew, that's all the current discounts.

There are easy EMI options on HDFC Bank debit cards and select credit cards. You can also earn Rs. 375/ Rs. 300 as part of the complimentary MYVS Rewards programme.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Vijay Sales

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Vijay Sales

How to pre-order PS5 on Flipkart

Walmart-owned Flipkart also has PlayStation 5 and PS5 Digital Edition restocked for pre-orders in India. It will also offer free home delivery across India.

It's worth noting that Flipkart has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders in the past, with customers claiming they were bullied by Flipkart Support to cancel their orders.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Flipkart. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

As part of the ongoing Big Diwali Sale, Flipkart is offering 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 2,000 on EMI transactions with Kotak and SBI credit cards, and up to Rs. 1,750 on non-EMI transactions with Kotak and SBI credit cards.

Additionally, if your cart value is Rs. 39,999 or more, you can save an additional Rs. 2,000 with Kotak and SBI credit cards. And if your cart value exceeds Rs. 79,999, you save an additional Rs. 4,000.

That's a potential saving of Rs. 8,000 if you use the EMI route and get your final bill north of Rs. 79,999.

Flipkart also offers 5 percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards. There are also easy EMI options on most debit and credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Flipkart

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Flipkart

How to pre-order PS5 on Croma

Tata-owned Croma will also offer the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition online. Its stores are open everywhere, but PlayStation 5 can only be pre-ordered on its website. Free home delivery will be available for every order.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 from Croma. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Croma offers easy EMI options on most credit cards. You can also opt for a one-year extended warranty at Rs. 13,224 and Rs. 10,349 for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition, respectively.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Croma

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Croma

How to pre-order PS5 on Reliance Digital

Mukesh Ambani-run Reliance Digital will also offer the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition in India. All orders will qualify for free home delivery.

It's worth noting that Reliance Digital has had trouble servicing both PS5 and Xbox Series X pre-orders, going so far to cancel many orders because it had overbooked.

You will need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Reliance Digital. Create one in advance to speed up checkout.

Reliance Digital offers easy EMI options with most popular banks' credit cards.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Reliance Digital

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Reliance Digital

How to pre-order PS5 on Game Loot

Game reseller Game Loot is also offering the PS5 on sale, including both the disc and digital variant. It too offers free home delivery all over India.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Game Loot, but you will need to provide an email address and phone number. Game Loot offers a notify-me option that will alert you when the restock happens.

Game Loot also offers six months of extended warranty for PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition at Rs. 4,799 and Rs. 3,999, respectively.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Game Loot

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Game Loot

How to pre-order PS5 on Games The Shop

Dedicated games store Games The Shop will let you pre-order the PS5, replete with free home delivery across India. If its website manages to stay up, that is.

You do not need an account to buy the PS5 or PS5 Digital Edition from Games The Shop, but you will need to provide an email address. It too has a notify me button for stock availability.

Buy PlayStation 5 at Games The Shop

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at Games The Shop

How to pre-order PS5 on e2z Store

Bengaluru-based online games store Prepaid Gamer Card has rebranded itself as e2z Store. Hopefully with the new name, it will leave the days of egregious bundling behind.

Prepaid Gamer Card had a habit of doing that. In May last year, it forced costumers to buy half a dozen games and accessories along with their PlayStation 5, with the total going over Rs. 85,000. The PS5 costs Rs. 49,990 on its own.

Like everyone else, e2z Store has the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition — and it too offers free home delivery everywhere in India.

You don't need an account to buy the PS5 from e2z Store. But the website will create one for you during the checkout process, so you might as well have one. You will naturally need to provide an email address as well if you don't already have an account.

Buy PlayStation 5 at e2z Store

Buy PlayStation 5 Digital Edition at e2z Store

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.