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Amazon Launches New Echo Devices With Smarter Alexa Features and Home Camera

All of the new devices run the latest version of Alexa, which supports more natural conversations.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 29 October 2026 08:51 IST
Amazon Launches New Echo Devices With Smarter Alexa Features and Home Camera

Photo Credit: Amazon

All of the new devices are currently available for purchase in the US

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Highlights
  • Next-gen Echo Dot starts at $99.99 with built-in Wi-Fi extender
  • Echo Time smart clock features sleep-sensing technology.
  • Echo Show 16 includes Fire TV and night vision camera
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Amazon launched a new range of Alexa-powered devices on Wednesday. The company has introduced upgrades across its Echo speakers, smart displays, and home accessories. Its latest lineup includes a new Echo Dot with a built-in smart home hub, an Echo Studio variant with a camera, a bedside smart clock with sleep sensing, and an Alexa-powered digital photo frame. Amazon has also introduced a redesigned Echo Show 16 with a larger display, improved camera capabilities, and built-in Fire TV.

Amazon Alexa Devices Price, Availability

The price for the next-generation Echo Dot is set at $99.99 (roughly Rs. 9,500). The Echo Studio is priced at $219.99 (roughly Rs. 21,000), while the Echo Studio with Home Camera costs $249.99 (roughly Rs. 23,800). The Echo Time smart clock starts at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 19,000), and the Amazon Kids Echo Time costs $209.99 (roughly Rs. 20,000), including a year of Amazon Kids+.

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The Alexa Photo Frame was also announced, although Amazon has not disclosed its price or availability. The new Echo Show 16 is available for pre-order, starting at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 47,600), while the Nanomatte variant costs $569.99 (roughly Rs. 54,300).

Next-Generation Amazon Echo Dot

Amazon says the next-generation Echo Dot is designed as a compact smart speaker with additional smart home and networking capabilities. It includes a built-in smart home hub that allows Alexa to connect with thousands of compatible devices, including lights, locks, and thermostats, without requiring a separate hub. The device also features a built-in eero Wi-Fi extender, which Amazon says can add up to 1,000 square feet of coverage to an existing network.

The new Echo Dot is powered by Amazon's custom AZ3 silicon. It includes an AI Accelerator for on-device AI processing. The company claims this improves conversational detection and helps filter out background noise. The speaker is also said to deliver clearer vocals and 50 percent more bass than its predecessor.

Amazon is offering two additional versions for children, which include a one-year Amazon Kids+ subscription.

Amazon Echo Studio With Home Camera

Amazon has introduced a new Echo Studio variant that combines its premium smart speaker with a Home Camera, adding visual intelligence to Alexa's capabilities. The speaker retains its high-excursion woofer and Dolby Atmos support for immersive spatial audio. It also features Advanced Room Adaptation, which continuously tunes the audio to the surrounding space.

The camera allows Alexa to understand more of the user's surroundings. For instance, users can show Alexa a board game box to get an explanation of its rules or point the camera at a cereal box to help reorder the product. The Alexa app also allows users to check in on the room while away from home.

Amazon says users will soon be able to pair the Echo Studio with Home Camera and compatible Fire TV devices to enable video calling on a television.

Amazon Echo Time Smart Clock

The Echo Time is a bedside smart clock with a customisable display and a camera-free design. It offers hundreds of clock faces, from traditional analogue layouts to modern designs and weather-themed displays. Amazon says it is designed to help users manage their sleep and morning routines without needing to wear a smartwatch or fitness tracker.

The device comes with sleep-sensing technology, powered by Omnisense, which can detect when a user is in a lighter stage of sleep and adjust the wake-up time to a window between 10 and 60 minutes before or after the scheduled alarm. As the alarm approaches, the display gradually brightens to simulate a sunrise, while the alarm tone increases gently.

Amazon Alexa Photo Frame

The Alexa Photo Frame combines a traditional digital photo frame with Amazon's voice assistant. It features a 10-inch anti-glare touchscreen and can automatically sync pictures from Amazon Photos. This allows new images to appear as they are added to the service.

Amazon says the frame uses Alexa to surface relevant pictures, such as photos featuring people smiling or images suited to a particular season, while filtering out screenshots and other clutter. Users can also ask Alexa to display photos of a particular person, pet, or trip, or browse images directly on the touchscreen.

Amazon Echo Show 16

The Echo Show 16 is Amazon's latest smart display, featuring a 16-inch high-definition screen. The company says the device offers 20 percent more processing power for faster interactions, while the display is nearly 40 percent thinner and provides 10 percent more viewing area than its predecessor. A new Nanomatte option is claimed to reduce glare by more than 90 percent while retaining image detail and colour.

The display can serve as a family organiser with colour-coded calendars, chores and meal plans, a digital photo frame, or a smart home dashboard. It also introduces Alexa Home Map, which shows connected devices such as lights, locks, thermostats and cameras in their locations around the home. The device includes the full Fire TV experience for watching supported streaming content.

Amazon says the Echo Show 16 features its best camera yet on an Echo Show device, with a wide field of view, auto-framing to keep people in view and night vision for checking Live View after dark.

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Further reading: Amazon, Amazon Echo Dot, Amazon Echo Show, Amazon Alexa Photo Frame, Amazon Echo Time Smart Clock
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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