Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Apple to Introduce Entry Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says

Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says

Apple is also said to be planning to launch the second generation AirPods Max headphones that will succeed the model that arrived in December 2020.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2024 14:09 IST
Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says

Photo Credit: Apple

Previous reports suggest that Apple is also working on two fourth generation AirPods models

Highlights
  • Apple could launch a new pair of affordable AirPods later this year
  • The purported AirPods Lite are likely to debut in the second half of 2024
  • The firm might also launch AirPods (4th generation) models this year
Advertisement

Apple could launch AirPods Lite — a more affordable version of its truly wireless stereo (TWS) earphones — later this year, alongside the second generation over the ears AirPods Max headphones, according to an investor note from a market analyst. Previous reports have also suggested that Apple is working on cheaper AirPods models alongside refreshed versions of the standard AirPods and AirPods Max, while the company is yet to disclose any plans to launch new wireless earphone models this year. 

According to an investor note issued by Haitong International Securities analyst Jeff Pu seen by 9to5Mac, the iPhone maker will launch a cheaper AirPods Lite model in H2 2024. Apple is also planning to launch a new AirPods Max model later this year, to succeed the first-generation model that was introduced in December 2020, according to Pu, who didn't provide any details on how much the device could cost, or what features it would offer. 

Production of AirPods is expected to increase during the second half of the year, the analyst reportedly stated in the research note that also predicts a “muted demand for existing models” will result in the volume of the company's TWS earphones falling to 55 million units this year — a drop of 4 percent year-on-year (YoY).

Last month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reported that Apple was preparing its "biggest AirPods launch to date". The Cupertino firm is expected to launch the successor to the AirPods (3rd generation) in two models codenamed B768(E) and B768(M) — the E and M are said to stand for “entry” and “mid-tier”, respectively, and the latter could arrive with support for more features, such as active noise cancellation and external speakers for improved Find My support.

There's no word on whether Apple will launch two new fourth generation AirPods models in addition to the rumoured AirPods Lite, or whether the cheaper AirPods 4 model could make its debut as the purported entry level AirPods Lite. Earlier reports suggest a third generation AirPods Pro is expected to arrive in H2 2025 with an improved H3 chip and a new earbud design. More details on the company's upcoming AirPods models are likely to surface in the coming months, before they are rumoured to make their debut.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Comfortable fit, good controls
  • MagSafe wireless charging
  • Works well with iOS, Siri, and Apple Music
  • Good battery life
  • Very good sound quality and performance on calls
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Lack of noise isolation can be bothersome
  • Full feature set needs an iOS device to use
Read detailed Apple AirPods (3rd generation) True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Colour White
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: AirPods Lite, AirPods 4, AirPods, Jeff Pu, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5, Sony Confirms Pricing
China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance

Related Stories

Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5: See Pricing
  2. Poco Announces HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See Eligible Phones
  3. Realme 12X 5G With Dynamic Button, Air Gestures Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Motorola Edge 50 Ultra Leaked Teasers Hint at Design, Key Features
  5. OnePlus Nord CE 4
  6. Samsung's One UI 6.1 Update Brings Back Burn-in Protection Feature: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. US and UK Announce Partnership on AI Safety and Testing
  2. Apple Researchers Working on On-Device AI Model That Can Understand Contextual Prompts
  3. China Launches Public Blockchain Platform Despite Unfriendly Crypto Stance
  4. Realme 12X 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC, Air Gestures Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Apple to Introduce Entry-Level AirPods Lite TWS Earphones in H2 2024, Analyst Says
  6. Perplexity, the AI-Powered Search Engine, Could Soon Incorporate Ads: Report
  7. PS5 Slim to Go on Sale in India From April 5, Sony Confirms Pricing
  8. Samsung's Screen Burn-in Protection Feature for OLED Screens Reportedly Back With One UI 6.1
  9. YouTube Music Now Rolling Out Offline Downloads for Desktop Users
  10. Bitcoin Slips Below Crucial $67,000 Level, Crypto Market Sees Bearish Turn in Last 24 Hours
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »