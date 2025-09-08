Technology News
Dreame Cyber X Unveiled at IFA 2025 as the World’s First Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuum Cleaner

Dreame Cyber X includes the vacuum, a Bionic QuadTrack stair-climbing system, and a base station.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly | Updated: 8 September 2025 12:58 IST
Photo Credit: Dreame

Dreame Cyber X uses its unique QuadTrack system to climb stairs up to 25cm high at 0.2 m/s

Highlights
  • Dreame Cybe X vacuum and its QuadTrack system carry 6,400mAh batteries
  • Triple brakes and rubber treads keep Cyber X stable on all floor types
  • The Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra will be sold in select markets in early 2026
Dreame Technology showcased its newest smart home innovations at IFA 2025, presenting a mix of concept technologies and ready-to-launch products. The company's most innovative product unveiled at IFA was the Dreame Cyber X, which is touted as the world's first stair-climbing robot vacuum, and Cyber 10 Ultra, the first robotic vacuum with a grabbing arm. Although these models are not yet available globally, Dreame also revealed the Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete, Aqua10 Ultra Track Complete, Matrix10 Ultra, Dreame V30 and V20 Pro, which will be sold in select markets soon.

Dreame Cyber X Can Climb Stairs That are Up to 25cm Tall

The new Dreame Cyber X is a robotic vacuum built to clean multiple floors without manual help. It combines three parts, including the vacuum, the Bionic QuadTrack stair-climbing system, and a base station. The QuadTrack system docks the vacuum, lifts it like a small elevator, and releases it on another floor to continue cleaning. This design removes the need for lifting the vacuum by hand.

The QuadTrack system of the Dreame Cyber X can climb stairs up to 25cm high at 0.2m/s, adapting to different step widths and shapes for smooth, safe movement. Both the vacuum and QuadTrack system carry 6,400mAh batteries, allowing them to cover up to five floors in one session.

Triple braking protection and durable rubber treads keep the Cyber X stable on hardwood, tile, and carpet. The Smart 3DAdapt Vision System actively maps stairs in real time using a laser and an AI camera. The company has yet to announce availability of the product in global markets.

Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra Features, Launch Timeline

Dreame also introduced the Cyber 10 Ultra, the world's first robotic vacuum with a grabbing arm and multi-tool system, powered by the CyberDex Bionic Ecosystem. It is said to be able to clean areas other vacuums cannot reach, including between chair legs, under cabinets, and deep corners, and can lift objects weighing up to 500g. The vacuum is claimed to operate hands-free, offering precise cleaning and organising scattered items.

The CyberDex Hyper-Flex Arm of the Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra mimics human movement with four joints and five degrees of freedom, extending up to 33cm. It can use different cleaning tools on its own, reaching up to 40cm to clean narrow gaps and tight spaces. The 360-degree TriSight Vision System of the vacuum combines binocular cameras on the vacuum with RGB and infrared cameras on the arm, along with side laser sensors, to map the home in 3D and navigate safely around obstacles.

The Dreame Cyber 10 Ultra will be available for purchase in early 2026, the company confirmed in a press release.

Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
