iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max Battery Sizes Revealed in Last Minute Pre-Launch Leak

The iPhone 17 series is said to include the standard iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air, all expected to be unveiled on September 9.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 September 2025 12:37 IST
iPhone 17 Pro series could carry a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • The iPhone 17 series is expected to debut on September 9
  • Apple could also launch the Watch Series 11 during the event
  • Apple does not reveal the exact battery capacity of its phones
Apple's iPhone 17 series is set to debut globally, during Apple's upcoming ‘Awe Dropping' launch event. Ahead of its official unveiling, the battery sizes of the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air have leaked online. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air could carry a 3,149mAh battery — the handset was previously believed to arrive with a relatively smaller capacity battery. The iPhone 17 Pro could come with a 4,300mAh battery in the US. The leak also includes the battery sizes of the iPhone 17 Pro Max for the US and China variants.

iPhone 17 Series Battery Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), citing China's CQC certification, leaker Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has revealed the battery capacities of the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Air could carry a 3,149mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Pro might feature a 4,300mAh battery in the US and a smaller 4,000mAh battery in China. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to be equipped with 5,100mAh and 4,900mAh batteries in the US and China, respectively.

The Cupertino tech giant, during its launch events, does not reveal the exact battery capacities of the batteries on its smartphones. However, the iPhone 17 Air was previously reported to feature a slightly smaller 3,000mAh battery.

Usually, Apple's iPhone Pro Max variants carry the largest battery size, and this year might not be different. Earlier reports had also suggested the iPhone 17 Pro Max to arrive with a 5,000mAh battery, about 100mAh smaller than what the latest leak suggests.

While these specifications are not confirmed yet, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be taking advantage of the extra space created, thanks to the alleged inclusion of dual eSIM support in the US. A recent report highlighted that Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series might remove the physical SIM tray in more markets outside the US.

Apple has reportedly mandated retail employees of its authorised resellers, particularly in the EU, to undergo a training course regarding the iPhone variants with eSIM support. The list of countries where the same could be implemented includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The iPhone 14 series, launched in 2022, was the first smartphone lineup from the tech giant to not feature a physical SIM tray in the US. While eSIM support offers convenience to most users, people who switch between devices regularly might find swapping SIMs difficult.

Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Xiaomi 16 Pro Max Live Images With Secondary Screen Surface Online Ahead of Debut
Dreame Cyber X Unveiled at IFA 2025 as the World’s First Stair-Climbing Robot Vacuum Cleaner

