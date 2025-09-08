Apple's iPhone 17 series is set to debut globally, during Apple's upcoming ‘Awe Dropping' launch event. Ahead of its official unveiling, the battery sizes of the upcoming iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone 17 Air have leaked online. Interestingly, the iPhone 17 Air could carry a 3,149mAh battery — the handset was previously believed to arrive with a relatively smaller capacity battery. The iPhone 17 Pro could come with a 4,300mAh battery in the US. The leak also includes the battery sizes of the iPhone 17 Pro Max for the US and China variants.

iPhone 17 Series Battery Specifications (Expected)

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), citing China's CQC certification, leaker Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has revealed the battery capacities of the upcoming iPhone 17 series. The iPhone 17 Air could carry a 3,149mAh battery, while the iPhone 17 Pro might feature a 4,300mAh battery in the US and a smaller 4,000mAh battery in China. On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is said to be equipped with 5,100mAh and 4,900mAh batteries in the US and China, respectively.

The Cupertino tech giant, during its launch events, does not reveal the exact battery capacities of the batteries on its smartphones. However, the iPhone 17 Air was previously reported to feature a slightly smaller 3,000mAh battery.

Usually, Apple's iPhone Pro Max variants carry the largest battery size, and this year might not be different. Earlier reports had also suggested the iPhone 17 Pro Max to arrive with a 5,000mAh battery, about 100mAh smaller than what the latest leak suggests.

While these specifications are not confirmed yet, the iPhone 17 Pro Max could be taking advantage of the extra space created, thanks to the alleged inclusion of dual eSIM support in the US. A recent report highlighted that Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 series might remove the physical SIM tray in more markets outside the US.

Apple has reportedly mandated retail employees of its authorised resellers, particularly in the EU, to undergo a training course regarding the iPhone variants with eSIM support. The list of countries where the same could be implemented includes France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the Netherlands. The iPhone 14 series, launched in 2022, was the first smartphone lineup from the tech giant to not feature a physical SIM tray in the US. While eSIM support offers convenience to most users, people who switch between devices regularly might find swapping SIMs difficult.