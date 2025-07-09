Technology News
Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With 300 Minutes of Run Time: Price, Specifications

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum cleaner has been launched in India with 13,000Pa suction power and 5,200mAh battery.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 16:49 IST
Photo Credit: Dreame Technology

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum cleaner weighs 3.28kg

Dreame Technology has announced the launch of its F10 Robot Vacuum Cleaner in India. The vacuum cleaner packs a 5,200mAh battery that allows it to function up to 300 minutes on a single charge, the company claims. The company's trademarked Vormax Standard system helps the vacuum cleaner deliver suction power of 13,000Pa. Additionally, the robot vacuum will be available to customers at a lower price during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Price and Availability in India

According to a press release, the Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum has been unveiled for a price of Rs. 21,999. The company has also announced that the vacuum cleaner will be available during the Amazon Prime Day sale, starting July 12 to 14, for an introductory price of Rs. 19,999. The company said that the smart home appliance will soon be available to customers via Amazon India website.

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum Specifications

Dreame Technology claims that the design and features of the F10 Robot Vacuum cleaner has been specially built for the Indian market. The home appliance features the company's trademarked Vormax Standard technology that helps it offer suction power of 13,000Pa, which the company claims is the highest in the segment. The F10 Robot Vacuum can automatically adjust its suction power depending on the thickness of the carpet.

Additionally, Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum has been launched with the Smart Pathfinder technology that allows it to scan and map a user's home. The company said that the vacuum cleaner can create interactive maps and find optimal cleaning routes. It also features stair edge detection with cliff sensors to 20mm threshold climbing that can prevent it from falling from staircases.

The vacuum cleaner gets a 5,200mAh battery pack that can power the Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum for up to 300 minutes, while covering up to 270m on a single charge. According to the press release, the vacuum cleaner can automatically dock itself when it is running low on power. After recharging itself, it will continue cleaning the floors, Dreame Technology claims.

Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum also features Flexible App Control that lets users create multiple floor maps, demarcate places they don't want the robot to clean, create virtual boundaries, and schedule time for the robot to start cleaning. Moreover, the company has integrated Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri into the smart home appliance for voice control features.

The robot vacuum cleaner also features a 570ml dust box for cleaning hair, dirt, and other fine dust particles. It also gets a 235m water tank with a three-level adjustable water flow functionality mopping floors. The Dreame F10 Robot Vacuum weighs 3.28kg.

