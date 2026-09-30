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Samsung SmartThings Gets Major Redesign on iPhone With New Home Tab, Routine Insights Feature, and More

SmartThings app for iOS features a redesigned Home tab that lets users access their frequently used features and essential information directly from the Home screen.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 12:59 IST
Samsung SmartThings Gets Major Redesign on iPhone With New Home Tab, Routine Insights Feature, and More

Photo Credit: Samsung

New SmartThings iOS update introduces a refreshed visual design

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Highlights
  • Redesigned SmartThings app is currently rolling out to iPhone users
  • Samsung has placed the Favorites section on the Home tab in new version
  • TV hub has also received the new floating navigation design
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Samsung's SmartThings app is designed to control, monitor and automate all smart home devices with a few taps. The South Korean tech brand has now started rolling out a significant redesign for the SmartThings app, introducing a refreshed interface, smaller device cards, and new controls for connected devices. The latest update also includes a Routine Insights feature. The redesigned SmartThings app is rolling out to iPhone users. The company could bring it to Android users through a future update.

Samsung Rolling Out SmartThings Redesign

SmartThings app version 1.7.51 available through the App Store includes a refreshed design matching Apple's Liquid Glass design language. The release notes say it includes a redesigned Home tab and adds a new Routine Insights feature that offers fast control of devices connected to a hub.

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As spotted by SamMobile, the interface features a lighter colour palette. The five primary tabs in the app remain unchanged from the previous version, but Samsung seems to have redesigned the navigation with a floating bar featuring translucent elements.

Tapping the device icon will activate its primary function, while tapping elsewhere on the card opens the device's full controls. The redesigned SmartThings app features compact device and routine cards, and users can change the size. The Home tab now shows a summary card with insights about weekly or monthly power usage, remote controls for smart TVs and other notifications. The new design also moved the Favorites section on the Home tab, allowing users to quickly access the pinned devices and routines.

Routine Insights feature identifies the three routines that users activate most frequently and displays their recent activity. The virtual remote in the new version includes a dedicated Light Mode. The TV hub gets a floating navigation design in the latest update with For You, Featured, and Settings sections. The new design also features a home QR code, location selector, and overflow menu in a separate pill-shaped layout at the top of the screen.

Samsung is likely to roll out the SmartThings redesign to Android users soon.

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Further reading: Samsung, Samsung SmartThings, Samsung SmartThings App, Samsung SmartThings App iOS
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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