Technology News
loading

Aura Air Purifier Review: Could Have Been Smarter

The Aura Air Purifier interestingly does not have a power button, and is meant to be used in an always-on mode.

Written by Ali Pardiwala, Edited by Roydon Cerejo |  Updated: 7 November 2022 17:54 IST
Aura Air Purifier Review: Could Have Been Smarter

The Aura Air Purifier is priced at Rs. 37,500 in India

Highlights
  • The Aura Air Purifier works with an app on iOS and Android
  • The air filter is rated for 180 days of continuous use
  • The air purifier can be wall mounted or used on a flat surface

An air purifier is a niche but rather useful device for a number of reasons. Buyers in India are now warming up to the idea of having an air purifier at home, and various brands offer products in this segment, including big names such as Dyson, Philips, Samsung, and Xiaomi. Throwing its hat into this ring is Aura, a new company that claims to be a specialist in the air purification space, and the product I'm reviewing here is the Aura Air Purifier.

Priced at Rs. 37,500 in India, the Aura Air Purifier promises a combination of simplicity and modern convenience. With smart connectivity through an app, voice assistant integration, and a promise of superior air purification, is the Aura Air Purifier the best high-end air purifier you can buy right now? Find out in this review.

aura air purifier review back Aura Air Purifier

The Aura Air Purifier can be wall-mounted, unlike most floor-standing air purifiers currently available in India

 

Aura Air Purifier design and features

Most high-end air purifiers are built as a ‘tower' or floor-standing form, so the Aura Air Purifier stands out for its wall-mounting design. The included screw hooks let you conveniently hang the air purifier on a wall, thereby saving precious floor space. That said, you don't have to wall-mount the Aura Air Purifier; it can be used standing upright with the fan facing outwards, and can therefore be placed on any tabletop.

The Aura Air Purifier is expectedly quite large, with the electronic and electrical components at the back of the device, and the removable and replaceable air filter at the front. The back panel has a grille design which serves to allow clean air to ‘exhaust' out the back after going through the air filter.

Interestingly, the device has just a single, and rather hard to locate, button that is used to reset the device when needed. There are no other buttons to control power or fan speed on the Aura Air Purifier itself; when connected to a power outlet and turned on, the device is always running and can only be turned off by switching off the power from the main outlet. You can use the app to adjust the fan speed, though.

The front of the air purifier has a cover over the fan itself, but with room along the edges to effectively pull in air. There is also a small light at the bottom, which indicates power and connectivity status.

Included in the sales package of the Aura Air Purifier is the power adapter and cable which connects to the back of the main device, and the screws and anchors to wall-mount it. The filter system (which is said to be using technology patented by Aura) comes pre-fitted, and has four elements of air purification — a pre-filter, the main HEPA Ray filter, an air ioniser, and ultra-violet LEDs to kill bacteria and viruses. A new filter is included with the purchase, and replacement filters are priced at Rs. 5,000 each.

Aura Air Purifier app

The Aura Air Purifier has a companion app called Aura Air (available on Android and iOS), but this app offers very little by way of control over the functions of the air purifier. Instead, it's more of a resource for information regarding the device's activity and effectiveness. The air purifier functions in ‘always-on' mode when receiving power, and the only way to power it down is to shut off the main power switch or unplug the device, which can be a bit bothersome.

The only major thing about the Aura Air Purifier that you can control is the device mode, which essentially governs the speed of the fan the noise it generates. You can also set a schedule for Night Mode, which will have the air purifier operate more silently. If you keep it in ‘Auto' mode, it will adjust the fan speed according to detected indoor air quality.

There are also controls for the LED status light, and the ability to reset the filter's day count manually when you install a new air filter. Aura states that a brand new filter is good for up to 180 days of continuous use. The app supports setting up and viewing statistics for multiple Aura devices across multiple locations as well.

aura air purifier review app Aura Air Purifier

The Aura Air app is available for iOS and Android, and provides insights into indoor and outdoor air quality

 

Various integrations are available, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Siri, and more. The functions offered by these integrations vary, with some offering controls over the power modes, and others providing details and information on air quality through voice prompts. The Alexa and Siri integrations worked as expected, but didn't add much by way of functionality; I preferred using the app to view information or change power modes.

Keeping you informed of air quality is really the key function of the Aura Air app. This includes indoor and outdoor air quality measured by AQI (the latter requires location permission to fetch the information for your location from the Internet), and detailed daily and weekly charts for various specific air quality levels as measured by the device.

This includes sensors for AQI, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, volatile organic compounds, PM10 and PM2.5 levels, humidity, and temperature. The charts are easy to understand, and the app itself worked fairly smoothly on iOS.

Aura Air Purifier performance

The benefits and functionality of an air purifier can only truly be measured by how you feel, and most air purifier makers recommend running the devices continuously to truly feel the effects. The Aura Air Purifier adopts a simplistic approach that almost seems to force you to run it all the time; there is no power switch, and power supply to the device will automatically turn it on and activate it.

Unlike the similarly-priced Dyson Purifier Cool, the Aura Air Purifier has no air blowing capabilities that allow it to work like a floor-mounted fan. Instead, air is purified by the filter from the front and blown out the sides, which seemingly ensures better inflow and outflow volumes.

The results are displayed in the app, which showed a noticeable improvement in air quality in my living room in just 10 minutes. Setting the Aura Air Purifier to ‘Auto' mode was ideal, as it adjusted its operation depending on the air quality in the room. That said, it was often quite noisy when it the air had many impurities, but it slowed down and got a bit more silent after a while.

aura air purifier review outside Aura Air Purifier

The Ray filter is expected to be useful for around 180 days, after which it will need to be replaced

 

The night mode ensured that the Aura Air Purifier ran silently, and this of course meant that it took a bit longer to bring air quality levels up to code. If operating through the day and with the windows and doors to other rooms kept closed, the device was able to maintain decent air quality levels throughout the day, while operating silently.

Open windows obviously caused the device to work harder, and it's usually recommended to turn an air purifier off when windows are open. However, the always-on power mode of the Aura Air Purifier suggests that you're meant to let it operate even if windows and room doors are open, but do note that this could cause the Ray filter to be replaced more often that expected.

As for the quality of air purification, it's difficult to say just how effective the Aura Air Purifier was for me, but the air did feel cleaner indoors on days when I ran the air purifier as compared to days when it was switched off. The air quality charts generated by the Aura Air app showed marked progress and improvement in air quality both in the short and long term, and varying conditions in the room usually reflected as expected on the charts.

Verdict

The Aura Air Purifier looks good, offers seemingly good air purification, and is very easy to use. However, it falls a bit short when it comes to smart functionality and the ability to set it up and use it to your liking. The simplified approach might sound good in theory, but the lack of a power button and detailed controls feel a bit strange in practice.

Furthermore, the Aura Air Purifier seems a bit expensive for what's on offer, with even the price of replacement filters coming across as a bit too high. It might perhaps appeal to those looking for a wall-mountable air purifier with decent performance, but competing options from brands such as Dyson, Philips, and Samsung are a bit more appealing in the premium segment.


Price: Rs. 37,500

Ratings (out of 10):

Design: 8
Performance: 8
Value for money: 5
Overall: 7

Pros

  • Can be wall-mounted
  • Good purification performance
  • Offers decent insights on air purification

Cons

  • No power button, only basic controls
  • Device and replacement filters are expensive
  • A bit loud in normal operation
Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aura, Aura Air Purifier, Air Purifier, Aura Air Purifier Review, Smart Home, IoT, Air Pollution, India, Aura Air Purifier Price in India
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Smartphone App Can Assess Structural Integrity of Bridges Using Natural Vibrations, Study Shows
Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs
Featured video of the day
Best DSLR Cameras for Content Creators

Related Stories

Aura Air Purifier Review: Could Have Been Smarter
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  2. Google, Piramal Foundation to Help 6 Lakh Indian Children Learn to Read
  3. Opera Mini Browser Adds Offline File Sharing Feature
  4. WhatsApp Now Lets You Silence Chat Alerts Forever With Always Mute Feature
  5. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched
  6. Realme Buds Air 3 Review
  7. Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Earphones Review
  9. Everything You Need to Know to Launch a Crypto Token and Get It Listed
  10. OpenSea Unveils New, Smart ‘Seaport’ NFT Marketplace, Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10 Series Indian Variants, Colour Options Tipped: All Details
  2. Redmi K60 Series Camera Details Tipped, Could Pack OIS Enabled Cameras
  3. Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro Leaked Renders Show Hole-Punch Display, Triple Rear Camera Setup, More
  4. Airbnb, Rivals to Share Bookings Data With Authorities Under Proposed EU Rules, European Commission Says
  5. Twitter's 'Massive' Revenue Drop Adds to Firm's Heavy Debt Burden After Elon Musk Takeover
  6. Santander UK Limits Crypto Transfers to Exchanges in Bid to Safeguard Customers
  7. Prime Video November 2022: Breathe Into the Shadows Season 2, Ponniyin Selvan I, and More
  8. Elon Musk's $56 Billion Tesla Pay Goes to Trial Ahead of Plans to Overhaul Twitter
  9. Google, Piramal Foundation to Help 6 Lakh Indian Children Learn to Read
  10. ISRO Operational Activities Set to Be Moved to NSIL, to Focus on Research and Development, Chairman Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.