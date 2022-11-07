Technology News
loading

Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs

Stephen Hess, the CEO of Metaplex Studios and creator of Solana’s NFT standard welcomed the 41-year-old artist on with Solana in Lisbon, Portugal.

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 November 2022 16:12 IST
Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs

Photo Credit: Christie's

Solana’s Breakpoint event is currently underway in Lisbon, Portugal

Highlights
  • Solana’s conference in Lisbon kickstarted on November 3
  • Beeple’s teaming-up with Solana announced at the event
  • More details about Solana’s future plans, collabs detailed

A Solana ecosystem gathering titled Breakpoint is currently underway and close to its completion in Lisbon, Portugal. A plethora of developments around the Solana blockchain have been announced at this four-day event that commenced on November 3 and will be wrapping up on Monday, November 7. Among other announcements, the onboarding of Mike ‘Beeple' Winkelmann on the Solana ecosystem. The famed NFT artist has vouched to bring unique 3D NFTs on the Solana blockchain as part of him joining the blockchain family.

Stephen Hess, the CEO of Metaplex Studios and creator of Solana's NFT standard welcomed the 41-year-old artist on to Solana in Lisbon.

A slide that was part of Hess' welcome note for Beeple hinted that people will be able to create unique NFTs inspired by random objects and Beeple's famous ‘Everydays' collection that was sold for over $69 million (roughly Rs. 566 crore) in 2021.

Beeple will historically become the first NFT artist to debut a 3D touch to NFTs that will bear the capabilities of 3D and streaming on the Solana blockchain.

Back in November 2021, Beeple's HUMAN ONE NFT project had sold for $28.9 million (roughly Rs. 215 crore) at a New York City-based Christie's auction.

The stunning seven-foot-tall artwork was created using four massive LED screens fitted in wood and aluminium-made frame-like structures. It was a one-of-a-kind 3D video sculpture supported by the Ethereum blockchain and was described by Beeple as “the first portrait of a human born in the metaverse”.

Meanwhile, in other important announcements from the Solana conference, the top honchos of the ecosystem shared Solana's plans for the near future, announcements related to Solana's upcoming Saga smartphone, as well as about Solana's partnership with Google Cloud, a CoinTelegraph report said.

As of July this year, NFTs built on the Solana blockchain had shown most sales on Magic Eden marketplace. OpenSea also included support for Solana-based NFTs to be featured for sale on its platform.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September 'Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Beeple, Solana, 3D NFTs
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
Smartphone App Can Assess Structural Integrity of Bridges Using Natural Vibrations, Study Shows
Featured video of the day
Best DSLR Cameras for Content Creators
Advertisement

Related Stories

Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition Expanded to All in India: Check Price
  2. Twitter Blue India Rollout Could Take Place in 'Less Than a Month': Musk
  3. Smartphone App Can Assess Structural Integrity of Bridges, Study Shows
  4. Realme 10 Series Launch Date Confirmed, Ultra Specifications Tipped: Details
  5. Qualcomm's Snapdragon Chipsets Confirmed for Samsung Galaxy S23 Series
  6. Vivo X Fold First Impressions: Better Than the Samsung Galaxy Fold?
  7. UN Urges Musk to Ensure Human Rights Are Central to Management of Twitter
#Latest Stories
  1. Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs
  2. Smartphone App Can Assess Structural Integrity of Bridges Using Natural Vibrations, Study Shows
  3. OnePlus Nord 5G, Nord CE OxygenOS Update in India Brings Jio 5G Support, Latest Security Patch
  4. OpenSea Rolls-Out Plan to Help NFT Artists Enforce Creator Fee Payments
  5. Andor Season 2 Begins Filming on November 21, Creator Tony Gilroy Confirms
  6. Elon Musk's Starlink to Slow Down Internet Speeds, Introduces Daytime Data Caps With 1TB Fair Use Policy
  7. ISRO Plans to Explore Dark Side of the Moon With Japan, to Send Probe to Mars
  8. Telegram Update Brings Topics to Groups, Collectible Usernames, More: All Details
  9. Twitter Blue Verification Check Mark Badges Delayed Until After US Midterm Elections: Report
  10. Jio Seeks to Deposit Rs. 3,720 Crore in Escrow Account to Acquire Reliance Infratel's Tower, Fibre Assets
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.