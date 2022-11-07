Beeple Gets Onboard Solana, Plans to Bring Immersive 3D NFTs

A Solana ecosystem gathering titled Breakpoint is currently underway and close to its completion in Lisbon, Portugal. A plethora of developments around the Solana blockchain have been announced at this four-day event that commenced on November 3 and will be wrapping up on Monday, November 7. Among other announcements, the onboarding of Mike ‘Beeple' Winkelmann on the Solana ecosystem. The famed NFT artist has vouched to bring unique 3D NFTs on the Solana blockchain as part of him joining the blockchain family.

Stephen Hess, the CEO of Metaplex Studios and creator of Solana's NFT standard welcomed the 41-year-old artist on to Solana in Lisbon.

A slide that was part of Hess' welcome note for Beeple hinted that people will be able to create unique NFTs inspired by random objects and Beeple's famous ‘Everydays' collection that was sold for over $69 million (roughly Rs. 566 crore) in 2021.

Beeple will historically become the first NFT artist to debut a 3D touch to NFTs that will bear the capabilities of 3D and streaming on the Solana blockchain.

Back in November 2021, Beeple's HUMAN ONE NFT project had sold for $28.9 million (roughly Rs. 215 crore) at a New York City-based Christie's auction.

The stunning seven-foot-tall artwork was created using four massive LED screens fitted in wood and aluminium-made frame-like structures. It was a one-of-a-kind 3D video sculpture supported by the Ethereum blockchain and was described by Beeple as “the first portrait of a human born in the metaverse”.

Meanwhile, in other important announcements from the Solana conference, the top honchos of the ecosystem shared Solana's plans for the near future, announcements related to Solana's upcoming Saga smartphone, as well as about Solana's partnership with Google Cloud, a CoinTelegraph report said.

As of July this year, NFTs built on the Solana blockchain had shown most sales on Magic Eden marketplace. OpenSea also included support for Solana-based NFTs to be featured for sale on its platform.

