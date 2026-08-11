Somewhere in the last few years, my airport ritual of dropping an AirTag into my checked-in luggage went from a paranoid frequent-flyer trick to fairly standard travel advice. One of the horror stories for many of us is when checked luggage never reaches its destination, and there's no way to know. Unless the conveyor belt stops moving, it's not hard to see why, as airlines mishandle bags often enough that a small Bluetooth tile tucked into a side pocket has become the unofficial insurance policy against watching an empty luggage belt. The catch is that it's still a workaround you have to remember to pack a tracker in every single trip, and it can just as easily end up forgotten in a drawer as it can end up in your suitcase.

Samsonite's answer with the Zipprix FT Waypoint is to stop treating this as an accessory problem and build the solution into the luggage itself. Instead of a loose tile rattling around inside your bag, the tracker lives inside the leather personalisation tag on the outside of the case, the same tag you'd already have on any premium suitcase. Pair it once, and every time you check this bag in, you're checking in a suitcase that already knows how to tell you where it is. I've travelled with the medium (68cm) unit, priced at Rs. 17,700, to see whether that shift from "extra gadget" to "built-in feature" actually changes the experience or if it's mostly a marketing repackaging of something you could already do yourself for a fraction of the price. Let's find out in this review.

The built-in tracker is the highlight of the luggage

Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint Design: A No-nonsense Hard-shell Suitcase

Keeping tech aside, what makes the Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint interesting to our audience? The Zipprix FT is a competent, no-nonsense hard-shell suitcase and has been built from high-grade polycarbonate with a subtle two-tone finish that avoids looking overly flashy or overly plain.

The Waypoint tag features a slide-open cover and a leather embossing patch for personalisation

There's a flat-top opening, which is a small yet genuinely useful touch, as I could get full access to the main compartment even when the case was lying on a cramped hotel floor, without needing to stand it on its side. The middle compartment expands when you need the extra litres for souvenirs or bulkier packing, and the front features a zippered easy-access pocket, handy for things you want without unzipping the whole case, like your laptop or a folder that has important documents. As for movement, it is smooth thanks to double wheels with ball bearings on all four corners, and the double-tube pull handle feels sturdy rather than wobbly, even when the case is closer to full.

The hard shell suitcase is sturdy for frequent travel

Security touches include an anti-theft zipper and a built-in TSA combination lock, and the whole thing weighs 4.3 kilograms when empty, which can be classified as reasonable for a case of this size and material. Of course, if you're travelling domestically by flight, you will have to carefully consider the 15-kilogram luggage limit, where you only get about 11 kilograms of usable space. In contrast, for international flights, it is around 21 kilograms of minimum usable space. The personalisation tag, where the Waypoint tracker lives, has a slide-open cover and a leather embossing patch, so it functions as a functional nameplate whether or not you care about the smart features at all. Overall, the Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint looks smart and definitely makes you feel confident while travelling, thanks to the built-in tracker.

The tracker packs a user-replaceable CR2032 battery

Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint Tracking: Reliable

The biggest highlight feature of the Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint is tracking, and in all fairness, it works without hiccups. Setting up on an iPhone took under a minute through Apple's Find My, and pairing on an Android phone through Google's Find Hub was similarly quick, with no additional app required. Once paired, you can see the bag's last known location on a map and trigger an audible chime to help you find it nearby. Switch on the Lost Mode if it's separated from you, share access with a travel companion, or leave a message for whoever finds it. All can be done without installing a separate app.

The Waypoint works seamlessly across iOS and Android, with no additional app required

One important part that's genuinely new here isn't something you'd get from a standard AirTag; Samsonite claims that Google's Find Hub integration lets the tracker sync with baggage handling systems at major global carriers, in theory giving you visibility from check-in to the conveyor belt. However, I wasn't able to fully verify this claim across the airlines I flew with, and it's worth being clear that "major global carriers" doesn't necessarily mean every airline you'll book, so it's a feature to confirm applies to your specific route before relying on it.

Once the tracker is paired, users can track their bag's location in real time

The bigger caveat, and one that applies to any Find My or Find Hub-based tracker rather than being unique to Samsonite, is that location accuracy depends on nearby devices (depending on how you have connected it, whether Apple or Android) detecting the tag's Bluetooth signal. There's no dedicated GPS chip inside doing the work independently. In busy airports and cities, this meant near-real-time updates. In quieter cargo areas or less device-dense regions, updates were noticeably slower or stale. Samsonite has said Ultra-Wideband support, which would allow for precise, walk-toward-it-style locating, is planned for later in 2026, but it isn't here yet, so it's worth mentioning here in the review.

The luggage packs double wheels with ball bearings on all four corners, and also sport the double-tube pull handle that feels sturdy

Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint: Should You Buy It?

With a price tag of Rs. 17,700 for the medium-sized bag, you're roughly paying Rs. 1,500 more than the standard, non-tracker variant in the same size.

The Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint earns its premium in what you're not doing anymore. No separate purchase, no forgetting an AirTag in a drawer, no worrying about a dying tracker battery mid-trip, and if the airline integration holds up on your routes, a level of check-in-to-conveyor belt visibility that a generic tracker can't offer.

The Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint product ranges from Rs. 16,500 to Rs. 20,100

Of course, if you already own a Bluetooth tracker and don't mind the ritual of packing it every trip, you could replicate a good chunk of Waypoint's core function for less, especially since the tracking technology underneath, which still uses Find My or Find Hub, is identical to what a standalone AirTag or similar tile would use. The best thing is that the tracker uses a CR2032 battery, which the user can replace themselves and doesn't require a visit to the store.

If lost-luggage anxiety is something that troubles you before every trip, then this is a sensible purchase as it removes a step you'd otherwise have to remember every trip. If you rarely check bags or you're comfortable managing a standalone tracker yourself, the premium is easier to skip.

Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint Rating & Pros/ Cons

Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint - 9/10

Pros

Integrated tracker means nothing extra to buy

Works across iOS and Android without a proprietary app

User-replaceable CR2032 battery

Solid core suitcase with expandable compartment

Cons