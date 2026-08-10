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Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards From RedGear, EvoFox, and More

Among the most highlighted deals is the Aula F75, which can be considered by those looking for a premium mechanical keyboard.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 10 August 2026 17:30 IST
Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards From RedGear, EvoFox, and More

Mechanical keyboards from brands like RedGear and EvoFox are listed with offers

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Highlights
  • Buyers can get the EvoFox Fireblade TKL for Rs. 799 during the sale
  • HDFC Bank users get a 10 percent instant discount on purchases
  • Select also models offer up to 5 percent cashback with ICICI cards
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Amazon Freedom Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on several mechanical and semi-mechanical gaming keyboards. In recent years, mechanical keyboards have become a popular choice among gamers and PC users for their tactile feedback, distinct key feel and responsiveness. The individual mechanical switches placed beneath the keys come with different switch types, offering varying levels of actuation, sound and feedback. During the sale, shoppers can buy a wide selection of mechanical keyboards at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices.

Amazon Sale: Offers and Benefits

Apart from direct discounts, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Amazon Pay users can also get an additional Rs. 150 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI and other eligible prepaid payment methods. Select keyboard models listed during the sale also carry an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card offer of up to 5 percent cashback.

Customers should note that the final price and cashback eligibility will vary depending on the product.

Amazon Sale: Best Mechanical Keyboard Deals

Among the most highlighted deals is the Aula F75, which can be considered by those looking for a premium mechanical keyboard. It is currently priced at Rs. 5,443, down from its usual retail price of Rs. 15,999. It is a 75 percent mechanical keyboard that supports hot-swappable switches, pre-lubed linear switches, RGB backlighting and 2.4GHz, Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity.

Meanwhile, buyers who have a tighter budget can take a look at the EvoFox Fireblade TKL, which is available for Rs. 799, down from Rs. 1,299. The Redgear Shadow Amulet can also be purchased for Rs. 849 against an MRP of Rs. 2,999.

Product List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
daWg Highkey 685 Rs. 8,999 Rs. 2,999 Buy Here
HP GK400F Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,399 Buy Here
EvoFox Fireblade TKL Rs. 1,299 Rs. 799 Buy Here
AULA F75 75% Wireless Rs. 15,999 Rs. 5,443 Buy Here
Ant Esports MK1200 Mini Rs. 4,199 Rs. 1,140 Buy Here
Kreo Hive 65 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,460 Buy Here
Redgear Shadow Amulet Rs. 2,999 Rs. 849 Buy Here
Redragon K617 Fizz Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,305 Buy Here
Ant Esports Scorpion MK30 Rs. 3,999 Rs. 1,178 Buy Here

 

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Sale, Amazon, Sale Offers 2026
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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