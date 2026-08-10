Amazon Freedom Sale 2026 brings massive discounts on several mechanical and semi-mechanical gaming keyboards. In recent years, mechanical keyboards have become a popular choice among gamers and PC users for their tactile feedback, distinct key feel and responsiveness. The individual mechanical switches placed beneath the keys come with different switch types, offering varying levels of actuation, sound and feedback. During the sale, shoppers can buy a wide selection of mechanical keyboards at considerably lower rates than their usual market prices.

Amazon Sale: Offers and Benefits

Apart from direct discounts, customers can get a 10 percent instant discount of up to Rs. 10,500 on eligible HDFC Bank Credit Card and Easy EMI transactions. Amazon Pay users can also get an additional Rs. 150 cashback on Amazon Pay UPI and other eligible prepaid payment methods. Select keyboard models listed during the sale also carry an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card offer of up to 5 percent cashback.

Customers should note that the final price and cashback eligibility will vary depending on the product.

Amazon Sale: Best Mechanical Keyboard Deals

Among the most highlighted deals is the Aula F75, which can be considered by those looking for a premium mechanical keyboard. It is currently priced at Rs. 5,443, down from its usual retail price of Rs. 15,999. It is a 75 percent mechanical keyboard that supports hot-swappable switches, pre-lubed linear switches, RGB backlighting and 2.4GHz, Bluetooth and USB Type-C connectivity.

Meanwhile, buyers who have a tighter budget can take a look at the EvoFox Fireblade TKL, which is available for Rs. 799, down from Rs. 1,299. The Redgear Shadow Amulet can also be purchased for Rs. 849 against an MRP of Rs. 2,999.

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