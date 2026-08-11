Technology News
English Edition

Bitcoin Falls Below $65,000 Ahead of US Inflation Data; Ethereum, Major Altcoins Trade Lower

Bitcoin remains range-bound as institutional inflows provide support despite subdued market participation.

Written by Rahul Dhingra, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 13:45 IST
Bitcoin Falls Below $65,000 Ahead of US Inflation Data; Ethereum, Major Altcoins Trade Lower

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Dmytro Demidko

Crypto market shows mixed movement across major digital assets

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Institutional inflows continue to support Bitcoin
  • Larger holders have added around 190,000 BTC since December
  • Bitcoin faces support near $63,000
Advertisement

Bitcoin traded near Rs. 60.9 lakh on Tuesday as the cryptocurrency market came under pressure ahead of the US inflation report, with weaker demand and some profit-taking limiting the recovery towards $65,000 (roughly Rs. 62 lakh). Ethereum (ETH) was trading near Rs. 1.78 lakh, reflecting broader weakness across major cryptocurrencies. According to market participants, BTC has slipped from recent highs as investors remain cautious ahead of fresh US inflation data and assess whether spot demand can support a sustained recovery. As per CoinMarketCap data, Bitcoin traded near $64,000 (roughly Rs. 61 lakh), and Ethereum (ETH) was trading near $1,870 (roughly Rs. 1.8 lakh).

The world's largest cryptocurrency declined 1.92 percent in the last 24 hours, as per the Gadgets 360 price tracker. Analysts said the reversal in US spot Bitcoin ETF flows and rising oil prices, along with caution ahead of the US inflation report, have weighed on sentiment.

VoltCryptocurrency Discussion
Explore More...

Major altcoins traded mostly lower on Tuesday.

Binance Coin (BNB) was priced around $599.44 (roughly Rs. 57,187), while Solana (SOL) traded near $75.87 (roughly Rs. 7,238). XRP hovered around $1.00 (roughly Rs. 95), and Dogecoin (DOGE) was trading close to $0.070 (roughly Rs. 6.7), indicating cautious sentiment across large-cap cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Pulls Back as Investors Await US Inflation Data

Pointing to the impact of higher oil prices and fresh selling pressure, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex, said, “Crude climbed 5 percent to $81.80 (roughly Rs. 7,800) a barrel as expectations for the Strait of Hormuz reopening faded [...] Adding to the pressure, Strategy sold 1,690 BTC worth $108.6 million (roughly Rs. 1,036 crore). With key inflation data due later this week, Bitcoin is likely to trade within the $63,000-$65,000 (roughly Rs. 60.10 lakh-Rs. 61.06 lakh) range until markets get clearer direction.”

Discussing the reversal in institutional flows and the mixed signals from on-chain activity, Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com, said, “US spot Bitcoin ETFs attracted $865.3 million (roughly Rs. 8,254 crore) over five sessions through August 7, but recorded a provisional $91-million (roughly Rs. 868 crore) outflow on August 10 [...] Investors should avoid chasing short intraday recoveries before the inflation data. Those building long-term positions can stagger purchases and keep leverage low.” 

Assessing Bitcoin's repeated attempts to break higher, the CoinSwitch Markets Desk said, “BTC has now managed to close above $65,000 (roughly Rs. 61.99 lakh) for four straight sessions, but the repeated selling around this level shows that buyers have yet to establish enough momentum for a sustained move higher. The softer July US jobs report continues to provide some support to sentiment by reducing expectations of a September Fed rate hike [...] That leaves Bitcoin trading without a strong new catalyst, while Ethereum is also moving sideways around $1,913 (roughly Rs. 1.83 lakh).”

Overall, analysts said Bitcoin remains under pressure as weaker demand, rising oil prices and caution ahead of the US inflation report limit its ability to reclaim $65,000 (roughly Rs. 62.01 lakh). However, continued institutional inflows and accumulation by larger holders are providing support. At the same time, the upcoming inflation data could determine whether Bitcoin moves towards $66,300 (roughly Rs. 63.25 lakh) or falls back towards the $63,000 (roughly Rs. 60.10 lakh) support zone.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and is subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be. It does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Crypto Markets, Crypto Prices
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra
Rahul Dhingra is a crypto writer at Gadgets 360, where he covers the exciting world of Cryptocurrency, Blockchain, Defi and Web3. Before joining Gadgets 360, he worked as a content specialist for a European-based Crypto Exchange. Rahul loves storytelling, not just through the written word but also through the visual medium. Beyond his professional life, Rahul is a sports fanatic. Whether it’s cricket or football, his passion for the game is contagious. More
Vivo X300 FE Price in India Hiked Again Amid Rising Memory Costs

Related Stories

Bitcoin Falls Below $65,000 Ahead of US Inflation Data; Ethereum, Major Altcoins Trade Lower
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How Much the Vivo X300 FE Costs in India After Price Hike
  2. Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Listing Reveals MediaTek Helio G99
  3. Samsonite Zipprix FT Waypoint Review: Built-In Tracking, No AirTag Required
  4. Google Pixel Watch 5 Stephen Curry Edition Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Mechanical Keyboards
  6. 1666 Amsterdam Is Getting an Early Access Launch on PC This Month
  7. Google Pixel 11 Pro XL Appears on Geekbench With Tensor G6, 16GB RAM
  8. Redmi 17 5G, Redmi 17 4G With 7,500mAh Battery Debut Globally: See Prices
  9. Take-Two CEO Explains Why GTA 6 Is Not Getting a Disc Version
  10. Asus Targets No. 1 Position in India This Year: VP Arnold Su on Tablets, Pricing, and More
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Reportedly Plans a Glass-Centric Design Overhaul for the 20th Anniversary iPhone Pro Models
  2. Dyson Airwrap i.d. Hair Styler Launched in New Ceramic Khaki Colour in India
  3. More Users Are Pre-Ordering GTA 6's $100 Ultimate Edition, Says Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick
  4. Bitcoin Falls Below $65,000 Ahead of US Inflation Data; Ethereum, Major Altcoins Trade Lower
  5. Vivo X300 FE Price in India Hiked Again Amid Rising Memory Costs
  6. Samsung Galaxy A18 4G Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications Ahead of Launch
  7. Googlebook Laptops From Asus and Lenovo Leak in Renders Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Xiaomi 18 Colour Options Tipped Ahead of China Launch; May Retain Square Camera Module
  9. 1666 Amsterdam, Assassin's Creed Creator's Next Game, Will Launch in Early Access on PC This Month
  10. YouTube Partner Program Entry Thresholds Updated With Higher Requirements for New Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »