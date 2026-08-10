Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India. Premium headphones from top brands are available at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made with HDFC credit cards and EMIs. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 was started on August 7 for all shoppers after providing early access for Prime users. The end date of the sale has not been announced yet.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Premium Headphones at Attractive Prices

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is a good opportunity for buyers who are looking for high-end audio experiences at reduced prices. The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, which are originally priced at Rs. 49,990, are now available for Rs. 37,989.

Similarly, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra can be purchased for Rs. 39,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 49,900. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 is currently offered at Rs. 22,990, down from the original price of Rs. 34,990.

On top of the sale price, buyers can avail up to a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions. No-cost EMI options are available on various products. Shoppers can also avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. There are Amazon Pay ICICI credit card-based offers.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on premium headphones on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can also compare prices on other e-commerce platforms before making the purchase.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Offers on Premium Headphones

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