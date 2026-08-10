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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones

Amazon is offering 10 percent discounts on purchases made using an HDFC credit card and EasyEMI transactions.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 10 August 2026 20:46 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Premium Headphones

Photo Credit: Sonos

Amazon is giving discount coupons for some products

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Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India
  • There are no-cost EMI options on select bank cards
  • Other offers include Amazon coupons and exchange offers
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale 2026 is currently live in India. Premium headphones from top brands are available at discounted prices during the sale. Amazon is also offering an instant discount of 10 percent for purchases made with HDFC credit cards and EMIs. Other offers include no-cost EMI options, Amazon coupons and exchange offers. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 was started on August 7 for all shoppers after providing early access for Prime users. The end date of the sale has not been announced yet.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Premium Headphones at Attractive Prices

The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 is a good opportunity for buyers who are looking for high-end audio experiences at reduced prices. The Sony WH-1000XM6 headphones, which are originally priced at Rs. 49,990,  are now available for Rs. 37,989.

Similarly, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra can be purchased for Rs. 39,990, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 49,900. The Sennheiser Momentum 4 is currently offered at Rs. 22,990, down from the original price of Rs. 34,990.

On top of the sale price, buyers can avail up to a 10 percent discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions. No-cost EMI options are available on various products. Shoppers can also avail Amazon Pay-based offers and coupon discounts. There are Amazon Pay ICICI credit card-based offers.

Here are our top picks for the best deals on premium headphones on Amazon right now. Interested buyers can also compare prices on other e-commerce platforms before making the purchase.

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Offers on Premium Headphones 

Model Original Price Sale Price Product Link
Sony WH-1000XM6 Rs. 49,990 Rs. 37,989 Buy Now
Bose QuietComfort Ultra Rs. 49,900 Rs. 39,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 22,990 Buy Now
Sennheiser HD 660S2 Rs. 69,990 Rs. 28,990 Buy Now
Sonos Ace Rs. 34,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Now
Soundcore Anker Space 2 Rs. 34,990 Rs. 24,993 Buy Now
JBL Tour One M3 Rs. 34,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Now
Sony 1000X Rs. 69,990 Rs. 59,989 Buy Now
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Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Light and comfortable, foldable design
  • Smart magnetic carrying case
  • User replaceable earpads (no tool needed)
  • Excellent active noise cancelling
  • Good for voice calls
  • LE Audio support for gaming
  • Sound Connect app works well
  • Bad
  • No IP-rating
  • No USB listening
  • No aptxHD or aptxHD Lossless support
Read detailed Sony WH-1000XM6 Wireless Headphones review
Colour Black
Headphone Type Over-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity Wireless
Type Headphones
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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