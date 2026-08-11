Vivo X300 FE was launched in India earlier this year, in May. At launch, the smartphone arrived with a significantly higher price tag than its predecessor, the Vivo X200 FE, which was unveiled in July last year. Now, the tech firm has again raised the prices of the Vivo X300 FE. The company has updated its online store in India to reflect the new prices for both the RAM and storage configurations. The price hike comes as prices of memory and storage components have been incessantly increasing. Apart from Vivo, other smartphone makers, like OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, and iQOO, have also increased the prices of their handsets in the recent past.

Vivo X300 FE Gets a Rs. 10,000 Price Hike in India

The tech firm has updated the Vivo India online store to reflect the increased pricing of the Vivo X300 series. Now, the Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is now priced at Rs. 99,999. This reflects a notable price hike of Rs. 10,000 for both Vivo X300 FE models since their launch.

For reference, the Vivo X300 FE was launched in India on May 6 at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 for the base model, while the top-end 512GB storage option arrived with a price tag of Rs. 89,999. As previously mentioned, this comes as the prices of memory and storage components have been increasing incessantly.

Due to the unprecedented adoption of AI, manufacturers of DRAM and NAND sticks have redirected their supply to meet the needs of AI giants. RAM chips play an important role in powering AI data centres, which allow AI models to run remotely on devices. Additionally, AI data centres require high-bandwidth memory chips. Hence, OEMs have also shifted their focus to manufacturing high-bandwidth RAM sticks while reducing the number of RAM sticks they produce for other electronics.

To recap, the Vivo X300 FE sports a 6.31-inch (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi pixel density, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) Flash Charge.

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