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Vivo X300 FE Price in India Hiked Again Amid Rising Memory Costs

Vivo has updated its online store in India to reflect the increased pricing of the Vivo X300 FE.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 11 August 2026 13:44 IST
Vivo X300 FE Price in India Hiked Again Amid Rising Memory Costs

Vivo X300 FE features a 50-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Vivo X300 FE is offered in two storage configurations
  • Vivo X300 FE is powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset
  • Vivo X300 FE was launched in India in May
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Vivo X300 FE was launched in India earlier this year, in May. At launch, the smartphone arrived with a significantly higher price tag than its predecessor, the Vivo X200 FE, which was unveiled in July last year. Now, the tech firm has again raised the prices of the Vivo X300 FE. The company has updated its online store in India to reflect the new prices for both the RAM and storage configurations. The price hike comes as prices of memory and storage components have been incessantly increasing. Apart from Vivo, other smartphone makers, like OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, and iQOO, have also increased the prices of their handsets in the recent past.

Vivo X300 FE Gets a Rs. 10,000 Price Hike in India

The tech firm has updated the Vivo India online store to reflect the increased pricing of the Vivo X300 series. Now, the Vivo X300 FE price in India starts at Rs. 89,999 for the base variant featuring 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-of-the-line 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage configuration is now priced at Rs. 99,999. This reflects a notable price hike of Rs. 10,000 for both Vivo X300 FE models since their launch.

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For reference, the Vivo X300 FE was launched in India on May 6 at a starting price of Rs. 79,999 for the base model, while the top-end 512GB storage option arrived with a price tag of Rs. 89,999. As previously mentioned, this comes as the prices of memory and storage components have been increasing incessantly.

Due to the unprecedented adoption of AI, manufacturers of DRAM and NAND sticks have redirected their supply to meet the needs of AI giants. RAM chips play an important role in powering AI data centres, which allow AI models to run remotely on devices. Additionally, AI data centres require high-bandwidth memory chips. Hence, OEMs have also shifted their focus to manufacturing high-bandwidth RAM sticks while reducing the number of RAM sticks they produce for other electronics.

To recap, the Vivo X300 FE sports a 6.31-inch (1,216 x 2,640 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, 460 ppi pixel density, and up to 5,000 nits peak brightness. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The phone is backed by a 6,500mAh battery with support for 90W (wired) and 40W (wireless) Flash Charge.

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Vivo X300 FE

Vivo X300 FE

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fresh and premium IP69-rated design
  • Lighter Telephoto Extender Gen 2 works well
  • Vibrant 120Hz LTPO display
  • OriginOS 6 is highly customisable
  • Good raw performance
  • 40W wireless charging
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Poor ultrawide camera
  • Average selfie camera
  • No HDR video recording option
  • Gets hot when recording video
Read detailed Vivo X300 FE review
Display 6.31-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6,500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,216x2,640 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Vivo X300 FE, Vivo, Vivo X300 FE Price in India, Vivo X300 FE Specifications, RAM Shortage
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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