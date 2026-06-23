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Samsonite Zipprix FT Suitcase Unveiled With Built-In Waypoint Luggage Tracking System: Price, Features

Samsonite Waypoint supports both Apple’s Find My and Google’s Find Hub tracking networks.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 June 2026 17:09 IST
Samsonite Zipprix FT Suitcase Unveiled With Built-In Waypoint Luggage Tracking System: Price, Features

Photo Credit: Samsonite

Samsonite Waypoint Smart Tag ships with a replaceable battery

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Highlights
  • Samsonite Waypoint is compatible with iOS and Android
  • Samsonite Waypoint is integrated into the Zipprix FT bag
  • Samsonite plans to bring Waypoint to more bags in the future
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Samsonite, the Luxembourg-based luggage solutions company, introduced its luggage tracking system, called Waypoint. The Samsonite Waypoint tracker is built directly into the luggage. Other company like Apple, Samsung, and Jio also offer their own standalone trackers. Users can place Apple's AirTag or Samsung's SmartTag in their luggage and track its location on their phones. However, Samsonite Waypoint eliminates the need for users to purchase a separate tracker for their bags. The Samsonite Zipprix FT is the first bag from the company to feature the tracking system. However, it also plans to bring it to other models in the future.

Samsonite Zipprix FT Is the First Bag to Feature Its Waypoint Tracker

The new Waypoint luggage tracking system from Samsonite has been unveiled by the company. Samsonite's Waypoint lets users locate their suitcase from their smartphone. The company has launched the Zipprix FT, its first bag that features the built-in Waypoint Smart Tag, at a starting price of Rs. 16,500 for the 55cm model, while the 68cm and 75cm models are available in India at Rs. 17,700 and Rs. 20,100, respectively. However, the company plans to install the Waypoint Smart Tag in more bags in the future.

Samsonite's Waypoint Smart Tag is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. The company says that the Waypoint luggage tracking system has been integrated into Apple's Find My and Google's Find Hub. This means that users do not have to download a standalone for the luggage tracking system. With the help of Find Hub, Waypoint is integrated with the airline baggage handling systems, allowing users to track their luggage “from check-in to carousel”.

When a user wants to retrieve the location of their luggage, they can open either of the apps to play a sound, guiding them to their suitcase. Moreover, the Waypoint Smart Tag will send an alert to the user's smartphone if they leave their suitcase behind in an “unfamiliar location”. Apart from this, the company says that users can share the location of the luggage with their contacts directly from their handsets. It also gets a dedicated “Lost Mode”.

Samsonite's Waypoint luggage tracking system will display a message to other users who find the suitcase. The Waypoint Smart Tag sports a slide-open cover, along with a “leather embossing patch for personalisation” and a CR2032 battery, which can be replaced by users. To connect the Waypoint Smart Tag with their iPhone, users must turn on the Smart Tag by pressing the button and holding it for five seconds. Then, they tap the button four times and open the Find My app on their phone.

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Further reading: Samsonite Waypoint, Samsonite
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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Samsonite Zipprix FT Suitcase Unveiled With Built-In Waypoint Luggage Tracking System: Price, Features
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