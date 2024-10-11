Technology News
English Edition

ByteDance's TikTok Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Shift Towards AI Content Moderation

ByteDance has over 110,000 employees in more than 200 cities globally.

By Reuters | Updated: 11 October 2024 12:17 IST
ByteDance's TikTok Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Shift Towards AI Content Moderation

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Alexander Shatov

TikTok is owned by China's ByteDance

Highlights
  • ByteDance looking to explore AI content moderation
  • The company expects to invest $2 billion globally in trust and safety
  • The job cuts occur as global tech firms face greater regulatory pressure
Advertisement

Social media platform TikTok is laying off hundreds of employees from its global workforce, including a large number of staff in Malaysia, the company said on Friday, as it shifts focus towards a greater use of AI in content moderation.

Two sources familiar with the matter earlier told Reuters that more than 700 jobs were slashed in Malaysia. TikTok, owned by China's ByteDance, later clarified that less than 500 employees in the country were affected.

The employees, most of whom were involved in the firm's content moderation operations, were informed of their dismissal by email late Wednesday, the sources said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorized to speak to media.

In response to Reuters' queries, TikTok confirmed the layoffs and said that several hundred employees were expected to be impacted globally as part of a wider plan to improve its moderation operations.

TikTok employs a mix of automated detection and human moderators to review content posted on the site.

ByteDance has over 110,000 employees in more than 200 cities globally, according to the company website.

The technology firm is also planning more retrenchments next month as it looks to consolidate some of its regional operations, one of the sources said. 

"We're making these changes as part of our ongoing efforts to further strengthen our global operating model for content moderation," a TikTok spokesperson said in a statement.

The company expects to invest $2 billion (roughly Rs. 16,812 crore) globally in trust and safety this year and will continue to improve efficiency, with 80 percent of guidelines-violating content now removed by automated technologies, the spokesperson said.

The layoffs were first reported by business portal The Malaysian Reserve on Thursday.  

The job cuts occur as global technology firms face greater regulatory pressure in Malaysia, where the government has asked social media operators to apply for an operating licence by January as part of an effort to combat cyber offences.

Malaysia reported a sharp increase in harmful social media content earlier this year and urged firms, including TikTok, to step up monitoring on their platforms.

© Thomson Reuters 2024

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: TikTok, Social Media, AI, ByteDance, China, Job Cuts
After iOS, WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Messenger-Like Chat-Specific Theme Support on Android
Bosch, Tenstorrent to Collaborate on Standardising Automotive Chips

Related Stories

ByteDance's TikTok Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Shift Towards AI Content Moderation
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Be Launched in October, to Get Performance Boost
  2. JioFinance App Launches in India With UPI and These Other Features
  3. Xiaomi Smartphone With Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 Chip Could Launch Next Week
  4. Dyson Launches WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner With These Features in India
  5. Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 for Smartphones
  6. Sennheiser Launches Accentum Wireless SE (Copper) Headphones in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Cybercab Autonomous Prototype EV With FSD System and No Steering Wheel Unveiled
  2. Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics
  3. AMD Sees Next AI Chip in Mass Production Later This Year
  4. Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner With Multiple Hydration Modes Launched: Specifications, Price in India
  5. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 39
  6. Xiaomi Likely to Launch First Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC-Powered Smartphone at Indian Mobile Congress 2024
  7. Brazil Suggests Reform to Tighten Antitrust Regulation for Big Techs
  8. 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Recognises Groundbreaking Protein Discoveries
  9. Study Reveals How Brain Divides Continuous Experiences into 'Movie Scenes'
  10. Severe Solar Storm Warning: NOAA Predicts Auroras Across US, Possible Power Grid Impact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »