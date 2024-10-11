Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • After iOS, WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Messenger Like Chat Specific Theme Support on Android

After iOS, WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Messenger-Like Chat-Specific Theme Support on Android

The feature is currently rolling out to the Android beta of WhatsApp

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 11 October 2024 12:13 IST
After iOS, WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Messenger-Like Chat-Specific Theme Support on Android

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

How WhatsApp’s new Chat Themes feature works on Android

Highlights
  • WhatsApp currently supports chat themes on Android
  • The new feature adds the ability to add chat-specific themes
  • The update also brings a new interface to set and customise themes
Advertisement

WhatsApp has finally decided to bring chat-specific theming support to the Android version of the app. Theming has always been available on WhatsApp for Android, but this was quite limited and also basically involved changing the background wallpaper of the said chat. A new interface with the ability to set a chat-specific theme has now been spotted online and adds some much-needed customisation, like Facebook's Messenger app. Facebook's Messenger has had chat-specific themes for a long time, so it's a bit odd as to why it took so long to bring it to WhatsApp.

To be clear, the new theme interface and chat-specific themes are only available on the beta version of WhatsApp for Android for now. WABetaInfo, in a post, has released a few screenshots (seen in the above image) that shows an interface for theme selection which is very different from the one that's currently available on Android devices.

Whenever WhatsApp decides to release a new update, users will be able to select from 20 Chat colours and up to 22 textured Chat themes. All of these themes will have preset chat colours for chat bubbles (different for sender and receiver), adding a new level of personalisation to chats. These themes, unlike what's available currently, will also be chat-specific. So, just like changing wallpapers, users will be able to choose and set a specific theme for each and every chat.

The feature was recently spotted on the beta version of WhatsApp for iOS. Feature-wise, both versions of the app remain the same. Given that the feature did arrive earlier on the iOS version of WhatsApp, there is a good chance that it may appear on the release version of iOS before showing up on Android.

More recently, it was revealed that Google's Gemini virtual assistant on Android will soon be capable of sending messages via voice commands. The feature is currently available when using Google Assistant, which is gradually being replaced by Gemini. Just like chat-specific theming, Gemini integration too is still being tested.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Chat-Specific Themes
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Slips Under $61,000 Owing to US’ CPI Data, Most Altcoins Retain Profits
ByteDance's TikTok Cuts Hundreds of Jobs in Shift Towards AI Content Moderation

Related Stories

After iOS, WhatsApp Now Rolling Out Messenger-Like Chat-Specific Theme Support on Android
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Confirmed to Be Launched in October, to Get Performance Boost
  2. JioFinance App Launches in India With UPI and These Other Features
  3. Vivo Introduces Android 15-Based Origin OS 5 for Smartphones
  4. Tesla Unveils Cybercab Driverless Robotaxi With Autonomous Capabilities
  5. iQOO 13 Will Come With BOE's Latest Display With These Specifications
  6. Solar Storm May Cause Auroras and Power Grid Disruptions
  7. Dyson Launches WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner With These Features in India
  8. Redmi Note 14 5G Global Launch Might Be Close
  9. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans
#Latest Stories
  1. Tesla Cybercab Autonomous Prototype EV With FSD System and No Steering Wheel Unveiled
  2. Samsung Backs Scholarly AI Bot Serving Students and Academics
  3. AMD Sees Next AI Chip in Mass Production Later This Year
  4. Dyson WashG1 Wet Floor Cleaner With Multiple Hydration Modes Launched: Specifications, Price in India
  5. Reliance Jio Introduces New ISD Minute Pack Recharge Plans Starting at Rs. 39
  6. Xiaomi Likely to Launch First Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 SoC-Powered Smartphone at Indian Mobile Congress 2024
  7. Brazil Suggests Reform to Tighten Antitrust Regulation for Big Techs
  8. 2024 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Recognises Groundbreaking Protein Discoveries
  9. Study Reveals How Brain Divides Continuous Experiences into 'Movie Scenes'
  10. Severe Solar Storm Warning: NOAA Predicts Auroras Across US, Possible Power Grid Impact
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »