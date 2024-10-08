Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched

TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched

TikTok’s Smart+ platform can automate performance marketing processes including creative development and ad targeting.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 October 2024 14:08 IST
TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikTok claims that ads on the platform can increase conversions by 25 percent

Highlights
  • TikTok claims the platform will make it cheaper to run ads on the app
  • The Smart+ platform will also enable lead generation for advertisers
  • The platform competes with Google’s Performance Max and Meta’s Advantage+
Advertisement

TikTok launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform on Monday to help advertisers easily create and deploy ads on the app. Dubbed Smart+, the AI-powered platform automates the entire ad campaign journey starting from the creative development to delivering the ad to the right audience. The platform is focused towards performance marketing and lets clients measure the impact of the ad campaigns. Alongside, the social media giant also launched its Out of Phone: Retail service that allows retailers and brands to display branded TikTok content in retail locations.

TikTok Smart+ Platform Launched

In a newsroom post, the vertical video platform detailed new advertising solutions to help advertisers easily kickstart ad campaigns at a lower cost than before. These solutions were originally announced at Advertising Week on Monday. The most notable among the announcements was the Smart+ platform. It is a performance automation solution which can seamlessly run the entire campaign based on the requirements provided by the brand.

TikTok stated that brands will need to input their assets, budget, and goals and the Smart+ platform can automatically create and select the right creative asset, choose the right audience, and showcase the ad in a way that will make the user of the app click on it. Notably, the creative assets are generated using TikTok Symphony.

The social media giant further claimed that based on internal testing, it has found that the Smart+ platform provides a 52 percent improved return on ad spend value. There are three main AI-powered workflows within the platform. First is Smart+ Web Campaigns, which handles end-to-end ad campaigns with a focus on driving traffic to advertiser websites and reducing funnel actions (number of steps required to reach the website).

This also has a sister workflow dubbed Smart+ Catalog Ads which automatically shows relevant product recommendations to people based on their interests, intent, and actions on the app. The second is Smart+ App Campaigns which uses the discovery mechanism of TikTok to drive app installs and conversions.

Next, the Smart+ Lead Generation Campaigns workflow can be used by advertisers to turn leaned-in audiences (those who have shown an affinity to similar products and services) into customers using native lead generation solutions.

Finally, the company has also launched Out of Phone: Retail, an in-store digital advertising solution. Brands and retailers can use it to display organic and branded TikTok content in retail locations. The social media giant claimed that this will bridge the gap between online engagement and in-store purchasing decisions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: TikTok, Advertisements, AI, Artificial Intelligence, Apps
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Foxconn Building Nvidia Superchip Facility in Mexico, Executives Say
UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses

Related Stories

TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. This OnePlus Flagship Could Be the First to Sport Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC
  2. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 Rolls Out for Phone 2a With These Features
  3. Honor X60 Series Launch Date Announced; Key Features of Base Model Leaked
  4. Apple Rolls Out New iOS 18 Beta Updates With These Features
  5. Bharti Airtel May Acquire Tata Play DTH Service to Boost Its Offerings
  6. Samsung Apologies for Disappointing Profit as It Struggles in AI Chips
  7. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: See Price
  8. Sony Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, Pulse Elite Headset Debut in India
  9. Vivo Y300+ Price in India Leaked; Key Features Surface Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing OS 3.0 Open Beta 1 for Phone 2a Announced With New Customisation Options, Improved UI Features
  2. Sony Pulse Explore Wireless Earbuds, Elite Wireless Headset With Planar Magnetic Drivers Launched in India
  3. Google Docs Gets New ‘Document Tabs’ Feature to Help You Organise Your Doc Files Better
  4. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series May Adopt New MediaTek Chipset, Suggests Google DeepMind
  5. Apple Adds Support for Wired Xbox Controllers on iPhone, iPad and Mac With Latest Update: Report
  6. Tecno Spark 30C 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 48-Megapixel Camera Launched in India
  7. TikTok Smart+ Platform With AI-Powered Ad Campaign Automation Capabilities Launched
  8. UAE Scraps Value Added Tax on Crypto Transactions, Binance Foresees Rapid Growth in Web3 Businesses
  9. iQOO 13 Specifications Leaked; Tipped to Launch With Slower Charging Than Predecessor
  10. Apple Tipped to Use microLED Displays for AR Glasses and Next Generation Apple Watch Ultra
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »