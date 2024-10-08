TikTok launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform on Monday to help advertisers easily create and deploy ads on the app. Dubbed Smart+, the AI-powered platform automates the entire ad campaign journey starting from the creative development to delivering the ad to the right audience. The platform is focused towards performance marketing and lets clients measure the impact of the ad campaigns. Alongside, the social media giant also launched its Out of Phone: Retail service that allows retailers and brands to display branded TikTok content in retail locations.

TikTok Smart+ Platform Launched

In a newsroom post, the vertical video platform detailed new advertising solutions to help advertisers easily kickstart ad campaigns at a lower cost than before. These solutions were originally announced at Advertising Week on Monday. The most notable among the announcements was the Smart+ platform. It is a performance automation solution which can seamlessly run the entire campaign based on the requirements provided by the brand.

TikTok stated that brands will need to input their assets, budget, and goals and the Smart+ platform can automatically create and select the right creative asset, choose the right audience, and showcase the ad in a way that will make the user of the app click on it. Notably, the creative assets are generated using TikTok Symphony.

The social media giant further claimed that based on internal testing, it has found that the Smart+ platform provides a 52 percent improved return on ad spend value. There are three main AI-powered workflows within the platform. First is Smart+ Web Campaigns, which handles end-to-end ad campaigns with a focus on driving traffic to advertiser websites and reducing funnel actions (number of steps required to reach the website).

This also has a sister workflow dubbed Smart+ Catalog Ads which automatically shows relevant product recommendations to people based on their interests, intent, and actions on the app. The second is Smart+ App Campaigns which uses the discovery mechanism of TikTok to drive app installs and conversions.

Next, the Smart+ Lead Generation Campaigns workflow can be used by advertisers to turn leaned-in audiences (those who have shown an affinity to similar products and services) into customers using native lead generation solutions.

Finally, the company has also launched Out of Phone: Retail, an in-store digital advertising solution. Brands and retailers can use it to display organic and branded TikTok content in retail locations. The social media giant claimed that this will bridge the gap between online engagement and in-store purchasing decisions.