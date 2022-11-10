Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Appeals to Twitter Advertisers With Plan to Curb Bot Accounts, Hints at Potential Payment Features

Elon Musk opened up the possibility of Twitter allowing peer-to-peer payments, money market accounts and eventually a debit card.

By Reuters |  Updated: 10 November 2022 10:15 IST
Elon Musk Appeals to Twitter Advertisers With Plan to Curb Bot Accounts, Hints at Potential Payment Features

Photo Credit: Facebook/ Twitter

Musk claims that the $8 charge for premium subscriptions may reduce bots

Highlights
  • Twitter said to have reduced harmful content in search by 95 percent
  • Musk blamed Twitter's revenue drop on a coalition of civil rights groups
  • Twitter Blue subscription accounts would become more prominent

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk told advertisers on Wednesday he aimed to turn the social media platform into a force for truth and stop fake accounts in an effort to assuage brands and advertising agencies that have increasingly been backing away.

Days after Twitter rattled users and advertisers by cutting half its staff, over 100,000 listeners tuned in to hear Musk speak on Twitter's Spaces feature. He was joined by Yoel Roth, Twitter's head of safety and integrity, who has reassured users that Twitter would uphold its policies against harmful content.

Musk, the world's richest man, spoke calmly about his vision for Twitter, touting an $8 (roughly Rs. 650) charge for premium subscriptions as a bot remedy and musing about the possibility of someday offering money market accounts.

In the week since Musk took over, GM, General Mills and Mondelez International have pulled ads off Twitter, concerned Musk could loosen content moderation rules. Major brands including Wendy's, Chick-fil-A, General Motors, and Ford Motor monitored Musk's talk on Wednesday.

Musk blamed Twitter's "massive drop in revenue" on a coalition of civil rights groups that has ramped up pressure on advertisers, demanding they suspend ads globally after he laid off roughly half of the staff.

Directly addressing brands who have paused their ads, Musk said: "I understand if people want to give it a minute." But he added that "the best way to see how things are evolving is just use Twitter."

He said paid Twitter Blue subscription accounts with a blue checkmark would become more important and prominent, with users focusing on posts from verified users and ignoring other low-quality content. The paid service would also discourage spammers, who would not want to pay for it, he added.

"There's a big difference between freedom of speech and freedom of reach," Musk said, adding that Twitter would aim to limit the visibility of hateful content.

Musk also responded to a question about his own tweets which have upset some advertisers, including one, now-deleted, that linked to a conspiracy theory about the attack on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, as well as a tweet that urged voters to choose Republican candidates in the US midterm elections.

"Twitter must be, as a platform, as neutral as possible. That doesn't mean I'm completely neutral," he said.

Roth tweeted on Wednesday that Twitter has reduced views of harmful content in search results by 95 percent compared to before Musk's acquisition.

"My observation of Twitter over the past few weeks is that the content is actually improving, not getting worse," Musk said. He told advertisers Twitter would move aggressively to suspend accounts that "engaged in trickery" or deception.

He also promised a faster evolution of the Twitter service, opening the possibility of allowing peer-to-peer payments, money market accounts and eventually a debit card.

Musk has already moved quickly to make changes to the Twitter app, creating some confusion. Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that he "killed" a new "official" label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out.

A Twitter executive later clarified that the platform would not give the official label to individuals, but it would still roll it out for government and commercial entities.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Elon Musk Twitter
Featured video of the day
Revisiting Samsung's Foldable Phones

Related Stories

Elon Musk Appeals to Twitter Advertisers With Plan to Curb Bot Accounts, Hints at Potential Payment Features
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Tech Day 2022 Roundup: From 5G to Gimbal Stabilisation, More
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  3. Elon Musk 'Kills' New Official Label for High-Profile Accounts Within Hours
  4. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
  5. God of War Ragnarök Review: Fitting End to Kratos and Atreus’ Nordic Era
  6. Realme 10 4G Debuts With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery
  7. Meta Will Cut More Than 11,000 Jobs, One of Biggest US Layoffs in 2022
  8. Volkswagen Follows Audi, General Motors to Halt Paid Advertising on Twitter
  9. How to View, Edit, and Remove Location & Other EXIF Data From Your Photos
#Latest Stories
  1. Musk’s Twitter Likely to Process Crypto and Online Payments, Filings with US Treasury Hints: Report
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Get Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 67W Fast Charging Tipped
  3. FTX CEO Exploring All Options for Crypto Firm After Binance Deal Collapses
  4. Elon Musk Appeals to Twitter Advertisers With Plan to Curb Bot Accounts, Hints at Potential Payment Features
  5. Elon Musk Scraps New 'Official' Label for High-Profile Accounts Hours After Launch
  6. Twitter 'Official' Tick Starts Appearing on Verified Accounts in India, Original Blue Ticks Still Visible For Now
  7. Equip Ambulances With GPS Support, Establish Control Room for Uninterrupted Traffic, Karnataka HC Says
  8. Mahindra Partners With Three EV Infrastructure Firms to Build Charging Stations for Upcoming Vehicles
  9. Amazon India Partners With TVS Motor to Boost Electric Mobility in E-Commerce Delivery
  10. Realme 10 5G Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.