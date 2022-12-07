Technology News
loading

Twitter Fired Deputy General Counsel Over Concerns About Role in Information Suppression, Elon Musk Says

Journalist Matt Taibbi in collaboration with Elon Musk last week published the "Twitter Files" alleging suppression of information on Twitter.

By ANI |  Updated: 7 December 2022 10:18 IST
Twitter Fired Deputy General Counsel Over Concerns About Role in Information Suppression, Elon Musk Says

Photo Credit: Reuters

The White House has dismissed the Twitter Files as "full of old news"

Highlights
  • James Baker is accused of suppressing reporting on Hunter Biden
  • He previously served as Twitter's deputy general counsel
  • Twitter Files alleges Hunter Biden funded bioweapons research in Ukraine

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has said that he had fired the microblogging website's deputy general counsel James Baker over concerns about his role in information suppression under the previous management.

"In light of concerns about (James) Baker's possible role in suppression of information important to the public dialogue, he was exited from Twitter today," Musk tweeted on Tuesday.

Last week, journalist Matt Taibbi in collaboration with Musk published "Twitter Files".

These set of documents were mainly Twitter's internal communications to disclose links with political actors and with a focus on how the social network blocked stories related to Hunter Biden's laptop in the lead-up to the 2020 US Presidential election.

The published files alleged that the previous Twitter management took steps to suppress reporting regarding Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election.

According to the Twitter Files published by Taibbi, Twitter deputy general counsel Baker played a role in the discussion about whether the laptop story fell under Twitter's "hacked materials" policy.

"I support the conclusion that we need more facts to assess whether the materials were hacked," the documents published by Taibbi cited Baker as saying in one of the emails. "At this stage, however, it's reasonable for us to assume that they may have been and that caution is warranted."

Hunter Biden reportedly abandoned his laptop at Isaac's repair shop in 2019, while his father, Joe Biden, was running to become US president. The contents of the laptop were later made public. Emails obtained by Western media from the laptop proved Russia's claims that the US president's son helped fund bioweapon research in Ukraine.

The Bidens have faced scrutiny and criticism from Republicans and others for their alleged misconduct in Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings, which came into the public spotlight following the release of the emails.

On Monday, the White House dismissed the Twitter Files as "full of old news".

"By Twitter on -- okay. So, look, we see this as a -- an interesting or a coincidence, if I may, that he would so haphazardly -- Twitter would so haphazardly push this distraction that is a -- that is full of old news, if you think about it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India in 2022? These are the phones we think stood out the most this year Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, Twitter Files
TSMC Expects Annual Revenue of $10 Billion From US Chip Plants; Apple to Use New Chips, Tim Cook Says
Bitcoin, Ether See Gains on Crypto Price Charts; BTC Remains Under $17,000 Mark for Third Week
Featured video of the day
New to Twitter? Here Are Some Interesting Features You Should Know About

Related Stories

Twitter Fired Deputy General Counsel Over Concerns About Role in Information Suppression, Elon Musk Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling Launched in India: Details
  2. Airtel Launches World Pass Roaming Plans for 184 Countries
  3. Realme 10 Pro Series Global Variant Details Out Days Before India Launch
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro vs iPhone 14 Pro Camera Shootout: Don't Make a Mistake
  5. Xiaomi 13 Series Launch Date Leaked, May Debut on December 11
  6. Amazfit Falcon With 150 Sports Modes Launched in India
  7. Microsoft Said to Plan 'Super App' for Shopping, News, Search, More
  8. How to Find the Nearest Airtel Store Online
  9. Oppo F21 Pro Gets Stable Version of ColorOS 13 Based on Android 13
  10. Redmi Note 12 Pro 4G May Launch as Rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Jack Dorsey’s Block Adds Funding to Kenyan BTC Mining Firm Gridless
  2. Uber Fined AUD 21 Million in Australia Over Misleading Advertisements About Fares, Cancellation Fees
  3. Oppo Find N2, Find N2 Flip Foldable Smartphones Tipped to Launch on December 15
  4. Warner Music, Polygon Team Up to Launch Web3 Music Platform ‘LGND’
  5. Airtel World Pass International Roaming Plans for Prepaid and Postpaid Users Launched
  6. Apple Car Won't Be Fully Autonomous Self-Driving Vehicle, Launch Delayed to 2026: Report
  7. EU Said to Prepare to Bar Meta From Running Ads Based on Personal Data: All Details
  8. iPod Co-Creator Tony Fadell Launches Ledger Stax Offline Cryptocurrency Wallet: All You Need to Know
  9. Tecno Pova 4 With 6,000mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Pebble Frost Smartwatch With Bluetooth Calling, 1.87-Inch Display Launched in India: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.