Elon Musk Says Twitter Managers Can Approve Remote Work for Staff at Their Own Risk

Elon Musk recently issued an ultimatum to Twitter workers, asking them to opt for "hardcore" Twitter, or leave.

By ANI |  Updated: 18 November 2022 12:11 IST
Elon Musk Says Twitter Managers Can Approve Remote Work for Staff at Their Own Risk

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

A disabled employee is currently suing Twitter over Musk's prohibition on remote work

  • Elon Musk has been laying off employees and contractors of the platform
  • Under Musk's leadership, Twitter has fired over 3,700 people
  • Musk dares managers to approve remote work at their own risk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk, who has been laying off employees and contractors of the micro-blogging platform, has now asked the managers to approve remote work of their team members at their own job risk. On Thursday, Musk in an email to his employees said, "Regarding remote work, all that is required for approval is that your manager takes responsibility for ensuring that you are making an excellent contribution. It is also expected that you have in-person meetings with your colleagues on a reasonable cadence, ideally weekly, but not less than once per month."

"At risk of stating the obvious, any manager who falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work or that a given role is essential, whether remote or not, will be exited from the company," he added, according to a report by The Verge.

Recently, Musk cleared the air surrounding his 'Work from Home' policies for employees at Twitter.

"If not logistically possible or they have essential personal matters, then staying home is fine." Musk wrote, confirming that employees can work from home but on conditions.

"Working remotely is also ok if their manager vouches for excellence." Musk added.

On November 10, Musk wrote in an email to employees, "Managers will send the exceptions lists to me for review and approval.

But now Musk's recent email indicates that any manager who stood up for a remote worker or falsely claims that someone reporting to them is doing excellent work will be terminated from Twitter.

"They should pretend to work somewhere else," Musk wrote in response to a Twitter user on being asked to comment on his previous "coming into work is an antiquated concept" remark.

A disabled employee is currently suing Twitter over Musk's prohibition on remote work.

In about two weeks under Musk's leadership, Twitter has fired over 3,700 people, and a slew of high-ranking execs have resigned. Musk previously issued an ultimatum to Twitter employees to do "extremely hardcore" work or leave.

