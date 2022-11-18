Technology News
loading

Twitter Employees Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum

Twitter is said to have notified employees that it will close its offices and cut badge access until Monday.

By Reuters |  Updated: 18 November 2022 09:49 IST
Twitter Employees Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum

In a private chat on Signal with about 50 staffers, nearly 40 reportedly said they had decided to leave

Highlights
  • Twitter lost many of its communication team members
  • Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay
  • Blue hearts and salute emojis flooded Twitter on Thursday

Hundreds of Twitter employees are estimated to be leaving the beleaguered social media company following an ultimatum from new owner Elon Musk that staffers sign up for "long hours at high intensity," or leave. In a poll on the workplace app Blind, which verifies employees through their work email addresses and allows them to share information anonymously, 42 percent of 180 people chose the answer for "Taking exit option, I'm free!"

A quarter said they had chosen to stay "reluctantly," and only 7 percent of the poll participants said they "clicked yes to stay, I'm hardcore."

Musk was meeting some top employees to try and convince them to stay, said one current employee and a recently departed employee who is in touch with Twitter colleagues.

While it is unclear how many employees have chosen to stay, the numbers highlight the reluctance of some staffers to remain at a company where Musk has hastened to fire half its employees including top management, and is ruthlessly changing the culture to emphasise long hours and an intense pace.

The company notified employees that it will close its offices and cut badge access until Monday, according to two sources. Security officers have begun kicking employees out of the office on Thursday evening, one source said.

Twitter, which has lost many of its communication team members, did not respond to a request for comment.

In a private chat on Signal with about 50 Twitter staffers, nearly 40 said they had decided to leave, according to the former employee.

And in a private Slack group for Twitter's current and former employees, about 360 people joined a new channel titled "voluntary-layoff," said a person with knowledge of the Slack group.

A separate poll on Blind asked staffers to estimate what percentage of people would leave Twitter based on their perception. More than half of respondents estimated at least 50 percent of employees would leave.

Blue hearts and salute emojis flooded Twitter and its internal chatrooms on Thursday, the second time in two weeks as Twitter employees said their goodbyes.

By 6 pm Eastern, over two dozen Twitter employees across the United States and Europe had announced their departures in public Twitter posts reviewed by Reuters, though each resignation could not be independently verified.

Early on Wednesday, Musk had emailed Twitter employees, saying: "Going forward, to build a breakthrough Twitter 2.0 and succeed in an increasingly competitive world, we will need to be extremely hardcore".

The email asked staff to click "yes" if they wanted to stick around. Those who did not respond by 5 pm Eastern time on Thursday would be considered to have quit and given a severance package, the email said.

As the deadline approached, employees scrambled to figure out what to do.

One team within Twitter decided to take the leap together and leave the company, one employee who is leaving told Reuters.

In an apparent jab at Musk's call for employees to be "hardcore," the Twitter profile bios of several departing engineers on Thursday described themselves as "softcore engineers" or "ex-hardcore engineers."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Sam Bankman-Fried May Be Extradited to the US Amid FTX Investigation: Report
WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
Featured video of the day
Enable ‘Panic Mode’ On Your Samsung Smartphone: Here’s How To Do It

Related Stories

Twitter Employees Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Twitter Staff Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  2. India to Adopt USB Type-C as Uniform Charging Port for Smartphones, More
  3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Review
  4. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  5. Google Pay to Roll Out Personalised Rewards and Recommendation Feature for Indian Users
  6. Google Photos for iOS Now Lets You Enhance Bokeh of Your Portrait Shots
  7. PayPal Makes It Easier to Authorise Payments on Android Devices in India
  8. WhatsApp Makes It Easier to Inform Friends About Your New Number
  9. WhatsApp Business to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Says
  10. YouTube Music Update Brings Redesigned Now Playing Screen: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Sued by Disabled Employee Over Elon Musk's Ban on Remote Work
  2. Binance CEO CZ Takes Jibe at India's Tax Regime, Says Business Not Viable Here
  3. WhatsApp Business Chat to Drive Sales Sooner Than the Metaverse, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Says
  4. Twitter Employees Said to Exit Firm in Mass Exodus After Elon Musk's Ultimatum
  5. Sam Bankman-Fried May Be Extradited to the US Amid FTX Investigation: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G With 4GB RAM Surfaces on Geekbench: Details
  7. Michael Saylor Calls Sam Bankman-Fried the 'The Wolf of Wall Street' of Crypto
  8. Kia India to Bring More EV6 Units in Country to Complete Pending Bookings
  9. Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC Shown to Be Slower Than Apple's A16 Bionic Chip in Benchmark Test
  10. Moto Edge 40 Pro 5G FCC Listing Reveals Specifications Including Wireless Charging Support: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.