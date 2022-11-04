Technology News
loading

Elon Musk Blames Activist Groups Pressurising Advertisers for "Massive" Drop in Twitter's Revenue

Twitter recorded a fall in revenue in its last reported quarterly results, blaming Musk's deal proposal and weakening digital advertising market.

By Agencies |  Updated: 4 November 2022 20:44 IST
Elon Musk Blames Activist Groups Pressurising Advertisers for

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter has fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India

Highlights
  • Elon Musk said the revenue decline came "even though nothing has changed"
  • Elon Musk earlier wished Twitter to be "most respected ad platform"
  • General Motors said it had temporarily halted paid advertising on Twitter

Twitter's new owner Elon Musk said on Friday that the social media company had seen a "massive" drop in revenue and blamed activist groups pressuring advertisers.

Musk, who took control of the firm last week, said the revenue decline came "even though nothing has changed with content moderation and we did everything we could to appease the activists."

"Extremely messed up! They're trying to destroy free speech in America," he said in a tweet.

Twitter recorded a fall in revenue in its last reported quarterly results in July, blaming Musk's $44 billion (nearly Rs. 3,61,600 crore) proposal and weakening digital advertising market.

Last month, Musk said he wants Twitter to be "the most respected advertising platform", in a bid to gain the trust of ad buyers ahead of the close of his deal.

Several companies including General Mills Inc and luxury automaker Audi of America already have paused advertising on Twitter, while General Motors said it had temporarily halted paid advertising.

In another move, Twitter has fired the majority of its over 200 employees in India as part of mass layoffs across the globe ordered by its new owner Elon Musk who is looking to make his $44 billion acquisition work.

Sources said the layoffs are across engineering, sales and marketing, and communications teams.

However, there is no clarity yet on the severance package to be paid to employees laid off in India.

The entire marketing and communications department in India has been sacked, the sources said.

World's richest businessman Musk began his innings at Twitter last week by firing the CEO Parag Agrawal as well as the CFO and some other top executives.

This was followed by an exodus of top management. Musk has now started a massive exercise to downsize the company's global workforce.

What are the best smartphones you can buy in India under Rs. 30,000? There are a handful of options that we've discussed on this week's episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter paid ads
MoneyGram Will Let US Users Trade, Sell and Buy Crypto on Mobile App
Featured video of the day
New Features Coming to WhatsApp: All You Need to Know
Advertisement

Related Stories

Elon Musk Blames Activist Groups Pressurising Advertisers for "Massive" Drop in Twitter's Revenue
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 72,999: Report
  2. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Across Teams Under Mass Layoffs
  3. Volkswagen Follows Audi, General Motors to Halt Paid Advertising on Twitter
  4. The 47 Biggest Movies and TV Series on Disney+ Hotstar in November
  5. Every New Movie and TV Series Coming to Netflix India in November
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Blames Activist Groups Pressurising Advertisers for "Massive" Drop in Twitter's Revenue
  2. MoneyGram Will Let US Users Trade, Sell and Buy Crypto on Mobile App
  3. Twitter India Fires Majority Employees From Engineering, Sales, Communications Teams Under Mass Layoffs
  4. Volkswagen Follows Audi, General Motors to Halt Paid Advertising on Twitter
  5. iPhone 14 Reportedly Gets a Discount of Rs. 7,000 at JioMart Offline Stores: All Details
  6. Twitter Temporarily Closes Its Offices After Announcing Layoffs Through Mails
  7. Disney+ Hotstar November 2022: Brahmāstra, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Disenchanted, and More
  8. Realme 10 4G Design Revealed Ahead of Launch, Clash White Colour Option Revealed
  9. Elon Musk Takeover: Twitter India Said to Start Laying Off Staff as Part of Global Job Cut
  10. India’s Smartphone Shipments Decline 11 Percent in Q3 2022; Xiaomi Leads With Highest Market Share: Counterpoint
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.