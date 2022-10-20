Technology News
Elon Musk Excited About Upcoming Twitter Acquisition Despite Overpaying, Sees Long Term Potential

Elon Musk described Twitter as an asset that had "languished" for a long time.

By Reuters |  Updated: 20 October 2022 10:32 IST
Elon Musk Excited About Upcoming Twitter Acquisition Despite Overpaying, Sees Long Term Potential

Photo Credit: Reuters

Elon Musk does not plan to bring his other companies and Twitter under one umbrella

Highlights
  • Musk may need to sell about $3 billion more in stock to purchase Twitter
  • Musk has until October 28 to close the deal with Twitter
  • Tesla Investors feared that he may sell more stocks to finance the deal

Elon Musk on Wednesday said he was excited about his pending acquisition of Twitter, although he and other investors were overpaying for the social media company.

Musk, the chief executive of Tesla, was answering a question during a call after the electric vehicle maker's quarterly report. The world's richest person is pursuing the Twitter purchase after earlier trying to back out of the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3.6 lakh crore) deal.

Musk described Twitter as an asset that had "languished" for a long time. "Myself and the other investors are obviously overpaying for Twitter right now. The long-term potential for Twitter in my view is an order of magnitude greater than its current value," he said.

In the same conference call Musk also spoke optimistically about Tesla. Tesla, with a market cap now under $700 billion (roughly Rs. 60 lakh crore), could be worth more than the combined value of Apple's $2.3 trillion (roughly Rs. 200 lakh crore) and oil producer Saudi Aramco's $2.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 180 lakh crore), he said.

Musk has been trying to raise cash to fund the Twitter purchase, and some experts say he may need to sell about $3 billion (roughly Rs. 25,000 crore) more in stock after the Tesla quarterly report to do so.

A Delaware judge ordered a pause to Twitter lawsuit against Elon Musk, giving the billionaire until October 28 to close the deal.

Tesla investors feared that the billionaire may sell more Tesla stocks to finance the deal and may be spreading himself too thin, pulling down shares.

Musk, CEO of SpaceX, and Neuralink and Boring Company, said on Wednesday that he does not have a current plan to combine them with Twitter under one umbrella.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Elon Musk Twitter
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.