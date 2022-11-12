Technology News
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Work to Push Citizen Journalism, Criticises ‘Media Elite’

Elon Musk took to Twitter to reflect his thoughts on the current state of journalism.

By Reuters |  Updated: 12 November 2022 11:21 IST
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Work to Push Citizen Journalism, Criticises 'Media Elite'

Several celebs have quit Twitter citing an increase in hate speech since the acquisition

Highlights
  • Citizen journalism will challenge mainstream media's oligopoly, says Musk
  • Elon Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee has faced criticism
  • Several advertisers have halted their association with Twitter

Twitter CEO Elon Musk has criticised "media elite" and stated that the increased competition from citizen journalism will lead the mainstream media's "oligopoly on information" to be disrupted.

On Friday, Musk took to Twitter and shared a couple of tweets that reflected his thoughts on the current state of journalism.

In the first one he spoke about Twitter's goal of elevating citizen journalism and wrote, "As Twitter pursues the goal of elevating citizen journalism, media elite will try everything to stop that from happening."

Further, in a subsequent tweet, he said that though the "mainstream media will still thrive, but increased competition from citizens will cause them to be more accurate, as their oligopoly on information is disrupted."

Basically, it seems like the tech entrepreneur wanted to imply that mainstream media's need to check the information accuracy has increased as there has been a rise of citizen journalism in recent years due to social media platforms.

Meanwhile, since completing the Twitter deal, the wealthiest man on the planet has made a flurry of decisions impacting the working of Twitter that has millions of daily active users.

Among the biggest change that Twitter is seeing is the inclusion of the new $7.99 (roughly Rs. 650) per month Blue subscription. However, Musk's decision to implement the blue tick fee did not go well with many. Even some advertiser pulled back their leg from the site.

Also, celebrities including Whoopi Goldberg and Gigi Hadid quit Twitter in the days following its acquisition.

In other news, it has been reported) that Twitter on Friday brought back the "official" badge to some accounts, just days after doing away with it, while several users reported the new subscription option for the blue verification check mark had disappeared.

The move follows a surge in fake accounts on the platform after new boss Elon Musk allowed users to pay $8 for the coveted blue check mark that was previously reserved for verified accounts of politicians, actors and other major personalities.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk, journalism, Gigi Hadid, Whoopi Goldberg
Twitter Restores 'Official' Label; $8 Blue Check Mark Option Vanishes
Elon Musk Says Twitter Will Work to Push Citizen Journalism, Criticises 'Media Elite'
