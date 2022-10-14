Technology News
loading

Facebook's Plea to Dismiss CCI Probe Into WhatsApp's Private Policy Rejected by Supreme Court

Facebook India challenge against the probe ordered by the CCI into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy was earlier dismissed by the Delhi High Court.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 14 October 2022 21:43 IST
Facebook's Plea to Dismiss CCI Probe Into WhatsApp's Private Policy Rejected by Supreme Court

Facebook India argued that CCI has clubbed it in its ongoing investigation against Facebook and WhatsApp

Highlights
  • Facebook India is the Indian subsidiary of US-based Meta Platforms
  • CCI decided to look into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy last year
  • The division bench in August dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the pleas by Meta Platforms, the parent company of social media platforms Facebook and WhatsApp, challenging the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy of 2021.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Sudhanshu Dhulia said CCI is an independent authority and the proceedings before it cannot be stopped, and junked the petitions against the Delhi high court judgment upholding the probe ordered by the chief national competition regulator.

"We've heard the counsel. No interference of this court is required to be called for. The CCI is an independent authority to consider any violation of the provisions of the Competition Act of 2002. The CCI cannot be dissuaded from investigation and alleged violation of Competition Act, 2002," the bench held.

Any observation made by the High Court should be considered as tentative/prima facie, the bench said.

The Delhi High Court had on September 28 dismissed a plea by Facebook India challenging the probe ordered by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy of 2021.

Facebook India had approached the single judge bench after a division bench of the high court in August dismissed its impleadment application in a related matter and granted it liberty to challenge the CCI order by way of a separate writ petition.

The division bench had on August 25 dismissed the appeals of WhatsApp and Facebook against a single judge's order rejecting their challenge to the probe ordered by the CCI into the instant messaging platform's updated privacy policy.

Facebook India, the Indian subsidiary of US-based Facebook (now known as Meta Platforms), had argued that the CCI has clubbed it in its ongoing investigation against Facebook and WhatsApp even though it has not formed any prima facie opinion against it.

In April last year, a single judge of the high court had refused to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI on the petitions by WhatsApp and Facebook — now Meta Platforms. In January last year, the CCI had on its own decided to look into WhatsApp's updated privacy policy based on news reports. The anti-trust regulator had said its investigation concerned WhatsApp's anti-competitive sharing of user data with Facebook.

It also defended the initiation of a probe against Facebook as well in connection with WhatsApp's privacy policy, saying the former is the holding company of the messaging platform and it can potentially exploit the data being shared.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Facebook, Meta, Whatsapp, CCI, Facebook India
Ola, Uber Allowed to Run Auto Service in Karnataka Till Government Fixes Fare
SpaceX Capsule Leaves ISS to Bring 4 Astronauts Back to Earth After 6 Months

Related Stories

Facebook's Plea to Dismiss CCI Probe Into WhatsApp's Private Policy Rejected by Supreme Court
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei's Revenue Falls Down 2.2 Percent This Year Amid US Sanctions
  2. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  3. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  4. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  5. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  7. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  8. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  9. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  10. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.