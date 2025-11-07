Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report

Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report

Meta's apps were involved in one-third of all successful scams in the US, internal documents reportedly reveal.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 7 November 2025 12:37 IST
Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Meta claims to have seen reduction in user reports of scams by 58 percent globally

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Meta allegedly avoided banning top scam accounts to protect revenue
  • It reportedly displayed 15 billion high-risk scam ads daily in 2024
  • The company denied the claims, calling them a distorted interpretation
Advertisement

Meta Platforms is said to have projected that 10.1 per cent of its 2024 revenue would come from ads for scams and banned goods. As per a report, some of the tech giant's practices and failures allowed fraudulent ads to run on its umbrella of apps like Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. It is reported to have been hesitant to remove accounts, including the ones considered “scammiest scammers”, to avoid a potential drop in revenue that could affect the funding towards its artificial intelligence (AI) growth.

Meta Benefitted from Fraud Ads

Citing internal documents obtained from Meta, Reuters reported that the social media giant failed to identify and block ads related to fraudulent e-commerce products, investment schemes, illegal online casinos, and the sale of banned medical products for at least three years, across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

The company reportedly projected 10 percent of its total annual revenue in 2024, which amounts to about $16 billion (roughly Rs. 1.41 lakh crore), to be from such fraudulent advertisements.

Most of the ads were from marketers who were reported to have been acting with a degree of suspicion that would be enough to be flagged by the company's internal warning systems. The reported documents, however, show that advertisers are only banned if Meta's automated systems predict them to be at least 95 percent certain to be committing fraud. For those below this threshold, it reportedly charges higher ad rates as a penalty.

The internal documents also shed light on research by Meta's safety staff in May 2025, which reportedly revealed that the platforms under its umbrella were involved in one-third of all successful scams in the US. Further, it is also said to have acknowledged that its main rivals were better at curbing fraud on their respective platforms.

“It is easier to advertise scams on Meta platforms than Google,” an April 2025 internal Meta review reportedly read.

Internal documents from December 2024 reportedly reveal that the company shows its users about 15 billion “higher risk” scam advertisements each day. Meanwhile, another document contained details about Meta earning about $7 billion (roughly Rs. 62,000 crore) in annualised revenue from fraudulent ads.

In 2022, an internal document showed that a six-figure network of accounts impersonated the members of the US military who had been deployed in war zones. These accounts targeted Facebook users and blackmailed them by obtaining their sensitive images under false pretences. Accounts pretending to be celebrities were also reported.

Meta, however, had laid off the team that handled advertiser concerns about brand-rights issues. Further, it devoted a significantly high number of resources to its virtual reality (VR) and AI development teams, and members of its safety staff were reportedly ordered to restrict the use of Meta's computing resources and simply “keep the lights on.”

The company, however, denied these claims. In a statement to Reuters, Meta spokesperson Andy Stone said that the internal documents provided a “selective view that distorts Meta's approach to fraud and scams.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Meta, Meta Platforms, Online scams, Enterprise, Cybersecurity, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment

Related Stories

Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Top OTT Releases This Week: Baramulla, Maharani Season 4, Bad Girl, and More
  2. Oppo Announces Launch Date for Find X9 Series in India
  3. GTA 6 Has Been Delayed by Six Months, Will Launch in November 2026
  4. Google Pixel Watch 4 Finally Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Features
  5. Canon EOS R6 Mark III With 7K Video Recording Support Launched in India
  6. Oppo Could Launch the Reno 15 Series During Its Double Eleven Event
  7. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Tipped to Launch Without Major Camera Upgrades
  8. WhatsApp Business Accounts May Also Get Usernames: See Launch Timeline
  9. Qualcomm Chipset Could Power Major Percent of Galaxy S26 Devices
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei FreeBuds Pro 5 With NearLink Audio Technology Confirmed to Launch in November
  2. Oppo Find X9 Series India Launch Date Announced: Expected Features, Specifications
  3. Sotta Sotta Nanaiyuthu Now Available for Streaming on Aha Tamil: What You Need to Know
  4. Meta Projected $16 Billion Earnings from Fraudulent Ads on Facebook, Instagram in 2024: Report
  5. Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Expected to Power 75 Percent of Samsung Galaxy S26 Series: Report
  6. Realme C85 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked; Redmi 15C, Note 15 Series Also Tipped to Launch Soon
  7. Bitcoin’s Price Hovers Above $102,000 as Whale Activity Lifts Market Sentiment
  8. Google Expands Gemini’s Deep Research Tool to Workspace Apps, Offers It for Free
  9. Amy Hennig's Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra Delayed 'Beyond Early 2026'
  10. Apple Swift Student Challenge to Return in February 2026; Apple Highlights Winning Student Developers' Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »