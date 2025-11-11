WhatsApp has long been rumoured to be developing a usernames feature. In recent weeks, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has taken steps towards its rollout by testing the ability to reserve usernames before the introduction of the full username system. WhatsApp is now reportedly developing a new feature for its Android app, which will let users select the same usernames they use on other apps under Meta's umbrella, such as Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp's Usernames Feature

According to feature tracker WABetaInfo, the option to use the same usernames as Facebook and Instagram was spotted in WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.25.34.3. It has been designated as a compatible update. Although the feature isn't available to the public, it is believed to be in development for a future version of the app.

The feature is currently unavailable even to WhatsApp beta testers

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

Based on the above screenshot, a Username name option will be available under the Profile tab in WhatsApp settings. Users can reserve their usernames through this option. While selecting the desired username, they can use the one they already use on other platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

However, WhatsApp will require them to confirm if the username is theirs before it can be reserved, via a verification process through Meta's Accounts Centre. Once verified, the chosen username will be associated with the user's account. Those who do not have the desired handle on Facebook or Instagram might have to wait until the full-fledged username system is rolled out, as per the feature tracker.

The feature tracker claims that having a common username across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will enable users and brands to protect their brand identity and maintain a consistent digital presence across Meta's apps.

WABetaInfo reported that the new option is currently under development and is not available even to beta testers who are registered via the Google Play Beta programme. It might be rolled out for testing purposes to a wider audience over the coming weeks. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has officially announced that it will complete the rollout of the username system prior to Meta's 2026 compliance deadline.