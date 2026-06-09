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Instagram Lets Users Reorder Their Profile Grid With New Customisation Feature

The update is aimed at creators, businesses, and everyday users who want more control over how their profiles appear.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 15:01 IST
Instagram Lets Users Reorder Their Profile Grid With New Customisation Feature

Photo Credit: Pexels/Solen Feyissa

The feature removes reliance on posting order alone

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Highlights
  • Users can move posts through a simple drag-and-drop tool
  • Creators can highlight key content more easily
  • Businesses can reorganise profiles around current campaigns
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Instagram is introducing a new profile customisation feature that gives users more control over how content appears on their profile. The update will allow posts to be arranged in a way that better reflects personal preferences, branding goals, or creative presentation. Aimed at creators, businesses, and everyday users, the change is part of Instagram's broader push to expand profile customisation tools. The feature could offer new ways to highlight content and shape first impressions, with additional details emerging as the rollout begins.

Instagram's Long-Awaited Grid Reordering Feature is Now Available Globally

According to Instagram's official announcement, users can now reposition content across their profile grid while keeping posts linked to their original upload dates. To use the feature, users need to open their profile, press and hold a post, select the Reorder Grid option, and then move the post to a new location. The updated arrangement is applied immediately and becomes visible to anyone who visits the profile.

Instagram says the feature is designed to give users greater flexibility in how they present their content. Previously, profile grids largely followed chronological order, with pinned posts offering only limited flexibility for highlighting content.

The feature follows a long period of user demand for additional profile management options. Users can now reorganise the layout of their profile without modifying, deleting, or reposting existing content.

The update could prove particularly useful for creators, photographers, artists, brands, and businesses that use Instagram as a portfolio or promotional platform. Instead of relying solely on posting order, they can organise content in a way that better reflects current priorities, projects, or visual themes.

It may also appeal to everyday users looking to refresh their profile's appearance while preserving engagement history and original publication dates.

Notably, Instagram Head Adam Mosseri had indicated last year that Instagram was working on a grid reordering tool, and the company has now begun making the feature available more broadly.

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Further reading: Instagram Reorder Grid, Instagram Grid, Instagram Update, Instagram Features, Instagram, Adam Mosseri, Meta
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Instagram Lets Users Reorder Their Profile Grid With New Customisation Feature
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