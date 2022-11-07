Technology News
Facebook Parent Meta Said to Prepare Large-Scale Layoffs This Week Ahead of Weak Holiday Quarter

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the metaverse investments to take about a decade to bear fruit.

By Reuters |  Updated: 7 November 2022 12:30 IST
Facebook Parent Meta Said to Prepare Large-Scale Layoffs This Week Ahead of Weak Holiday Quarter

Meta is contending with slowing global economic growth

  • Meta recently shared a weak holiday quarter forecast
  • The Facebook parent firm is said to be preparing for wide layoffs
  • Meta in June cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30 percent

Meta is planning to begin large-scale layoffs this week that will affect thousands of employees, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter, with an announcement planned as early as Wednesday.

Meta declined to comment on the WSJ report.

Facebook parent Meta in October forecasted a weak holiday quarter and significantly more costs next year wiping about $67 billion (roughly Rs. 5,50,900 crore) off Meta's stock market value.

The disappointing outlook comes as Meta is contending with slowing global economic growth, competition from TikTok, privacy changes from Apple, concerns about massive spending on the metaverse and the ever-present threat of regulation.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg has said he expects the metaverse investments to take about a decade to bear fruit. In the meantime, he has had to freeze hiring, shutter projects and reorganize teams to trim costs.

"In 2023, we're going to focus our investments on a small number of high priority growth areas. So that means some teams will grow meaningfully, but most other teams will stay flat or shrink over the next year. In aggregate, we expect to end 2023 as either roughly the same size, or even a slightly smaller organization than we are today" Zuckerberg said on the last earnings call in late October.

The social media company had in June cut plans to hire engineers by at least 30 percent, with Zuckerberg warning employees to brace for an economic downturn.

Meta's shareholder Altimeter Capital Management in an open letter to Mark Zuckerberg had previously said the company needs to streamline by cutting jobs and capital expenditure, adding that Meta has lost investor confidence as it ramped up spending and pivoted to the metaverse.

Several technology companies, including Microsoft, Twitter, and Snap have cut jobs and scaled back hiring in recent months as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, rising inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

