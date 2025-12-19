Technology News
  Top Instagram Features You May Not Know About: Quiet Mode, Auto Scroll for Reels, and More

Top Instagram Features You May Not Know About: Quiet Mode, Auto-Scroll for Reels, and More

Here are five not-so-popular features on Instagram features you might not know exist and why they’re worth using.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 December 2025 17:15 IST
Top Instagram Features You May Not Know About: Quiet Mode, Auto-Scroll for Reels, and More

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Claudio Schwarz

From Quiet Mode to Auto-scroll, check out these features

Highlights
  • Quiet Mode pauses notifications and auto-replies to DMs when busy
  • Your Activity shows daily usage statistics and average time spent
  • Posts and Stories can be muted without unfollowing accounts
Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms today. It serves as a platform for photo and video sharing, creator engagement, and short-form video consumption through Reels. For most, the app experience usually revolves around posting photos and videos, watching Reels and stories, browsing the Explore feed, and sending Direct Messages (DMs). Beyond these everyday interactions, Instagram has steadily been adding a range of features. Many of these tools, however, are not prominently highlighted within the app, which means they can often go unnoticed.

Here are five not-so-popular features on Instagram you might not know exist and why they're worth using.

Quiet Mode

Have you ever found yourself caught up in social media notifications, which makes it harder to focus on other important tasks? Instagram's Quiet Mode can be a lifesaver if you need a break from constant notifications. It pauses all Instagram notifications, and your activity status changes to indicate that you're in Quiet Mode. If someone sends you a direct message, they'll receive an automatic response informing them that you're currently unavailable. Once Quiet Mode is off, you'll receive a summary of any missed notifications so you can catch up on everything you've missed.

Keyword-Based Comment and DM Filters

If you've ever opened an Instagram post to find the comments section filled with spam, offensive language, or repeated phrases, then there is a way you can restrict them. The Hidden Words feature helps you avoid this entirely by blocking specific comments and message requests containing specific words, phrases, or emojis. It works across comments, story replies, and DMs, eliminating the need for manual moderation.

Track Time Spent on Instagram

Ever wondered how much time you actually spend scrolling through Instagram? There's actually a feature for that. The app has a Your Activity section that provides a detailed breakdown of the daily usage, average screen time, and trends. You can set reminders, and the app will tell you to take a break after a certain duration, enabling you to become more mindful of your browsing habits.

Mute Stories and Posts Without Unfollowing

Don't want someone's content to fill your feed without unfollowing them? Instagram can do that. You can mute posts, Stories, or both, shared by a particular account. Once enabled, posts and stories shared by their account will not show up on your feed, and you'll still follow them. The best part? Muted accounts won't know they've been muted, mitigating instances of awkward unfollow or blocking.

Auto Scroll for Reels

If you're one of those who doomscroll at night, then there's a feature on Instagram that can make it easier. The company recently introduced an Auto-scroll feature for Reels, which, as the name suggests, automatically moves to the next Reel once the current one ends. This facilitates uninterrupted viewing and proves useful when you're multitasking. The feature can be turned on from the three-dot menu while viewing a Reel, making it a less effort-driven experience. However, it is currently still in the rollout phase and not available for all users.

Comments

Instagram, Instagram Features, Instagram Hidden Features, Meta
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
OpenAI Updates AI Guidelines to Prioritise Teen Safety Over Other Goals

