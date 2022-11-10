Technology News
loading

US Midterm Elections: Experts Say Misinformation on Facebook, Twitter Limited, Not Stopped

Misinformation during the midterm elections did not rise to the firestorm levels that followed US President Joe Biden's victory in 2020, according to experts.

By Reuters |  Updated: 10 November 2022 14:30 IST
US Midterm Elections: Experts Say Misinformation on Facebook, Twitter Limited, Not Stopped

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Jeremy Bezanger

Facebook, Twitter have systems to add context from fact-checking organizations to posts

Highlights
  • Facebook aims to restrict spread of conspiracies by recommending less
  • Common Cause said Twitter had taken no action on posts that it flagged
  • Twitter suspended a user who posted a video claiming at a polling station

Scores of posts on Twitter and Facebook challenged Democratic successes in US midterm elections without evidence on Wednesday, social media experts said, but the misinformation did not rise to the firestorm levels that followed President Joe Biden's victory in 2020.

Researchers who study misinformation are closely monitoring online discussions following Tuesday's voting, which will decide control of Congress. False narratives about fraud during the 2020 presidential race, promoted by then-President Donald Trump on Twitter, fueled a deadly siege of the Capitol. Trump was later banned from the social media service.

This time, far less prominent users on Twitter and Meta's Facebook have been raising doubts about unsettled results in Arizona, citing voting machine problems and slow counting.

Overall, Republicans made modest gains nationwide but Democrats performed better than expected, and control of Congress hinged on a few races that remained too close to call as of Wednesday evening.

Some posts noted that Republicans won big in Florida after the state enacted new voting restrictions and claimed that the lack of such laws in other states resulted in fraud.

"We are seeing people drumming up the idea that Democratic success was the result of widespread fraud, but they don't have much to hang it on," said the Southern Poverty Law Center's Intelligence Project, which is monitoring social media.

So far, the conspiracy theories have not sparked major demonstrations or gone as viral as last time around.

"There's a bunch of balls frozen up in the air and we're just wondering when they are going to come down or if they have disappeared for good," said Mike Caulfield, a research scientist at the University of Washington who is part of the Election Integrity Partnership consortium.

The partnership said some Republican commentators may be holding back on spreading fraud claims in states such as Arizona because the party is expected to come out partially victorious in those places and such claims could undermine their positive results.

Efforts by election officials and online misinformation experts to push back on misleading narratives on social media appeared to have worked better than in 2020, also helping curtail the spread of false claims, partnership researchers said.

Actions taken by social media services have been patchy.

Both Facebook and Twitter have systems to add context from fact-checking organizations to posts describing debunked election conspiracies. But none of this context appeared along several posts reviewed by Reuters that insinuated fraud.

Facebook also aims to restrict the spread of conspiratorial content by recommending it less, and problematic posts found by researchers had no more than a few hundred likes. But the company declined to comment on how well the feature worked this election, citing the ongoing ballot counting.

Common Cause, which monitors social media for voter suppression efforts, said on Tuesday that Twitter had taken no action on posts that the organization had flagged as inappropriate.

Twitter, now owned by billionaire Elon Musk, laid off roughly half its staff last week, including many employees responsible for curating and elevating credible information on the service.

Twitter did not respond to a request for comment.

Twitter did suspend a user who on Tuesday posted a video claiming a masked man was “cheating in front of the cameras” at a polling station in Philadelphia.

Seth Bluestein, city commissioner of Philadelphia, had tweeted that the video is false.

“I personally visited the East Passyunk Community Center polling place today,” Bluestein wrote. “The interior shot is not of a Philadelphia polling location, as you can see in these photos I just took tonight. This is another example of dangerous misinformation.”

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Facebeook, US Elections
Medibank Data Breach: Hackers Demand $10 Million for Stolen Australian Health Records
Featured video of the day
Namma Yatri App To Rival Ola and Uber: All You Need To Know

Related Stories

US Midterm Elections: Experts Say Misinformation on Facebook, Twitter Limited, Not Stopped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates Released: How to Download
  2. Musk's Relationships With Other Countries Worth Looking At: US President
  3. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  4. JioBook With 11.6-Inch HD Display Launched In India: Details
  5. Infinix Zero 5G 2023 With MediaTek Dimensity 1080 5G SoC Unveiled: Details
  6. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Should Testify to EU Parliament After Twitter Takeover, Lawmaker Says
  2. Elon Musk Ends Remote Work in His First Email to Twitter Staff to Prepare for 'Difficult Times Ahead'
  3. DigiLocker Updated With Support for Storing Ayushman Bharat Personal Health Records
  4. Foxconn Expects Revenue to Fall in Q4 2022, to Adjust iPhone Production to Avoid Impact on Holiday Demand
  5. Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro Breaks in Half in JerryRigEverything Bend Test, Suffers Same Fate as the ROG Phone 5
  6. Google One VPN Rolling Out for Desktop Users With New Mac, Windows Apps: All Details
  7. Online Gambling Ban: Tamil Nadu Ordinance Challenged in Madras High Court
  8. Bank of Korea's 2nd Phase of CBDC Tests Reveal Limitations in Blockchain Technology
  9. ISRO's Heaviest LVM3 Rocket Payload Capability Enhanced by Up to 450kg With Successful Engine Test
  10. iOS 16.1.1, iPadOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates With Security Fixes Released: All You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.