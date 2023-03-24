Technology News

Twitter Blue Rolls Out Globally, Legacy Verified Marks to Be Removed From April 1

Under Elon Musk, Twitter has made the blue verification mark a major feature of its Twitter Blue subscription offering.

By Vlad Savov, Bloomberg | Updated: 24 March 2023 09:57 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter

Paying Blue users receive half the ads and are able to edit tweets

Highlights
  • Twitter relaunched Twitter Blue early in November
  • Paying Blue users get higher priority in replies and searches
  • Twitter had largely ignored queries from journalists in previous months

Twitter will begin removing so-called legacy verified marks from user accounts next week, as it works toward a model where only paid subscribers and members of approved organisations have that status. The move to strike legacy verification begins April 1, the San Francisco-based company said in a tweet Thursday. It's one of the earliest policy changes announced by owner Elon Musk, who described the existing programme as “corrupt” shortly after taking over late last year. Musk has changed his mind about several changes at the social network, but has remained steadfast in his desire to eliminate the old verification system.

Twitter has made the blue verification mark a major feature of its Twitter Blue subscription offering, which Musk began pricing at $8 (roughly Rs. 600) per month and now promotes as the best way to both enjoy and improve the service. Twitter's bot problem would also be solved by more paying subscribers, Musk says. Paying Blue users get higher priority in replies and searches, helping to fight scams and spam, according to the company. They also receive half the ads and are able to edit tweets.

Among the people marked as verified without paying for the subscription are many public figures and journalists. Over the years of Twitter's operation before Musk, that system helped confirm the authenticity of statements and reports coming from those accounts and made Twitter a more trusted source for news.

Musk's antipathy toward the former system has often been couched in the context of his disdain for members of the media, who have tended to be Twitter's most active verified users. This month, he set the press@twitter.com email address to auto-respond with a poop emoji, after it had largely ignored queries from journalists in the previous months.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Elon Musk, Twitter, Twitter Blue
