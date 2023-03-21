Twitter is reportedly testing a feature that allows subscribers to submit government ID to have their profiles verified on the platform. Analysis of the Android version of the app shows the company is working on the ability to submit images of the front and rear sides of a document proving a user's identity, along with a selfie, according a report. The microblogging platform is yet to announce any plans to launch such a feature, which is expected to make its way to Twitter Blue subscribers.

AI-based app analysis and insights firm Watchful.ai spotted a new verification process for users who have subscribed to Twitter Blue, that involves submitting government ID and an image of the user to the company. Details of the feature were recently discovered on the Twitter app for Android phones, according to the firm, which told the publication that the feature might be in testing in the US.

Screenshots of the feature, shared with TechCrunch by Watchful.ai, show the Early Access section in the Twitter Blue settings app contains a new ID Verification option. The new feature is shown along with other options such as the ability to edit tweets, use NFTs as profile pictures, upload longer and full-HD videos, and the ability to undo tweets.

According to another screenshot of the purported feature, Twitter displays a pop-up card informing users that they will need to submit the front and rear sides of their government ID, along with a selfie. The process takes three minutes, the text on the screenshot indicates.

As previously mentioned, there's no word from Twitter on whether the company plans to launch such a feature soon. Using government ID for verification could help cut down on spam and impersonation on the platform — the company currently demands a verified phone number and bank card information while verifying users. However, the benefits of ID-based verification might be limited, as the screenshots indicate that the feature could remain exclusive to Twitter Blue subscribers.

In India, Twitter Blue is priced at Rs. 900 per month, and Rs. 9,400 for the annual option — these prices are for users who sign up via the Twitter application. The company also offers cheaper plans via the Web interface that are priced at Rs. 650 per month, or Rs. 6,800 per year. There's no word on whether the ID-based verification feature will be launched in the US, and make its way to other regions, including India.

