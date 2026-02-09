Google Pixel 10a is scheduled to be available for pre-order in India via the company's online store in the third week of February, the US-based tech giant recently announced. Now, a dedicated microsite for the smartphone's launch has been made live on an e-commerce platform, confirming its availability. This comes soon after the leaked renders of the smartphone suggested that the Pixel 10a could go on sale globally in four colour options. While other details, including its specifications, features, and pricing, remain under wraps, the company has teased the Pixel 10a with the same design as its predecessor.

Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via Flipkart, Google Online Store

A microsite for the upcoming Google Pixel 10a is now live on Flipkart, confirming its availability in India via the e-commerce platform. However, the microsite does not reveal any other details about the smartphone. It is now confirmed to be available to pre-order in the country from February 18 via Flipkart and the Google India online store.

Google Pixel 10a is teased to feature a dual rear camera setup.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Flipkart

The Google Pixel 10a is shown in a blue colourway. The handset appears with a flat metal frame and a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a pill-shaped camera island. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the smartphone. Recently, the renders of the Pixel 10a surfaced online, revealing its colour options.

It is expected to be offered in green, red, and black shades, apart from the confirmed blue option. On the front, the Google Pixel 10a will reportedly sport a hole punch display cutout, which might house the selfie camera. More details, including the specifications, features, pricing, and the exact launch date, are expected to be revealed by the tech giant in the coming days.

The Google Pixel 10a will reportedly cost $499 (roughly Rs. 44,000) for the 128GB storage variant. In terms of specifications, it might sport a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, offering 2,000 nits of peak brightness and up to 120Hz of refresh rate.

Google's Pixel 10a might be powered by the company's Tensor G4 chipset, paired with a 5,100mAh battery. For optics, the phone is said to carry a 48-megapixel main rear camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera. On the front, it might feature a 13-megapixel selfie camera.