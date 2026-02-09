Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models

Perplexity introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature last week that is designed to provide more accurate and comprehensive answers to users. Dubbed Model Council, the new mode in the platform lets users run the same query across three different AI models. The platform then compares the answers and shares a list of insights that users can skim through quickly to understand the headline information, as well as quickly verify the response. Additionally, the mode also lets users check each model's answer separately.

Perplexity Introduces Model Council

In a blog post, the answer engine company announced and detailed the new feature. Perplexity is trying to solve an important problem in the AI chatbot space. As models get more advanced and the underlying training becomes more reinforced and rigid, their approach to solving a problem has started to vary significantly. Chances are, if you ask a complex question that requires significant research to ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, you will get answers that are very different.

For a user trying to gain a comprehensive understanding of a topic or trying to brainstorm a new idea, it is cumbersome to read three different responses every single time. Perplexity's solution to the problem is Model Council. It is a new mode available across all the different interfaces, and it lets users pick three different AI models when running a query.

Perplexity's Model Council feature

Photo Credit: Perplexity

The company says that after the three AI models generate independent responses, the platform's in-built synthesiser model processes the information and creates a table of the findings. The table shows where the models agree and where they differ. It also shows any unique insight shared by the models.

Perplexity says Model Council should be used when accuracy and perspective are priorities. Some of the use cases include investment research, complex decisions, creative brainstorming, and cross-validating information. Currently, the feature is available only to Perplexity Max subscribers, but it could soon be introduced to the Pro tier as well.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “We're going to figure out ways to provide access to Council Mode to our Pro users too. There will be rate limits of course since it's expensive to run this, in which case it would make sense for Pro users to upgrade to Max in that case.”