Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models

Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models

Perplexity introduced Model Council, a new AI feature where three different models’ answers are compared.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 February 2026 17:14 IST
Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models

Photo Credit: Reuters

Perplexity says the feature was designed to overcome the blind spots in AI models

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Model Council is currently available to Perplexity Max subscribers
  • Perplexity says the feature is ideal for the verification of information
  • Claude Opus 4.6, GPT 5.2, and Gemini 3 support Model Council
Advertisement

Perplexity introduced a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature last week that is designed to provide more accurate and comprehensive answers to users. Dubbed Model Council, the new mode in the platform lets users run the same query across three different AI models. The platform then compares the answers and shares a list of insights that users can skim through quickly to understand the headline information, as well as quickly verify the response. Additionally, the mode also lets users check each model's answer separately.

Perplexity Introduces Model Council

In a blog post, the answer engine company announced and detailed the new feature. Perplexity is trying to solve an important problem in the AI chatbot space. As models get more advanced and the underlying training becomes more reinforced and rigid, their approach to solving a problem has started to vary significantly. Chances are, if you ask a complex question that requires significant research to ChatGPT, Gemini, and Claude, you will get answers that are very different.

For a user trying to gain a comprehensive understanding of a topic or trying to brainstorm a new idea, it is cumbersome to read three different responses every single time. Perplexity's solution to the problem is Model Council. It is a new mode available across all the different interfaces, and it lets users pick three different AI models when running a query.

perplexity model council Perplexity Model Council

Perplexity's Model Council feature
Photo Credit: Perplexity

 

The company says that after the three AI models generate independent responses, the platform's in-built synthesiser model processes the information and creates a table of the findings. The table shows where the models agree and where they differ. It also shows any unique insight shared by the models.

Perplexity says Model Council should be used when accuracy and perspective are priorities. Some of the use cases include investment research, complex decisions, creative brainstorming, and cross-validating information. Currently, the feature is available only to Perplexity Max subscribers, but it could soon be introduced to the Pro tier as well.

Aravind Srinivas, CEO of Perplexity, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter), “We're going to figure out ways to provide access to Council Mode to our Pro users too. There will be rate limits of course since it's expensive to run this, in which case it would make sense for Pro users to upgrade to Max in that case.”

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Perplexity, Perplexity Feature, Perplexity Model Council, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Google Pixel 10a Flipkart Availability Confirmed After Company Announces Pre-Orders Date: Expected Specifications

Related Stories

Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  3. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leak Ahead of February 12 Launch
  4. NASA's SPHEREx Spots Interstellar Comet Flaring With Gas and Organic Molecules
  5. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for Remote Connectivity
  6. Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With Up to Five Days of Battery Life
  7. Perplexity's New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models
  8. Poco X8 Pro Bags Another Certification, Hinting at Imminent Debut
  9. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA’s SPHEREx Spots Interstellar Comet Flaring With Gas and Organic Molecules
  2. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for High-Speed Internet Connectivity
  3. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leaked Ahead of February 12 Launch Event
  4. Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Teased; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed
  5. Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
  6. Huawei Pura X2 Tipped to Launch in China With 7.69-Inch Wide Folding Screen
  7. Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models
  8. Google Pixel 10a Flipkart Availability Confirmed After Company Announces Pre-Orders Date: Expected Specifications
  9. Telegram App for Android Gets Liquid Glass-Inspired Redesign With Bottom Navigation Bar
  10. Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to Five Days of Battery Life
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »