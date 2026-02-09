Technology News
Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Teased; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed

Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 19:35 IST
Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Teased; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: Infinix

Alongside Note 60 Pro, the Note 60 series is expected to include Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Ultra models

Highlights
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro will launch in three shades
  • Infinix Note 60 Pro offers a 3D IceCore VC chamber cooling
  • It is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Night Master camera
Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to launch soon as a successor to the Infinix Note 50 Pro. Infinix has shared official teasers of the upcoming Note series phone through social media platforms, revealing its design, colourways and key specifications. It will be released in three different colour options with a 1.5K resolution display and a 50-megapixel rear camera unit. The Infinix Note 60 Pro will have a Snapdragon chipset under the hood. The Infinix Note 60 lineup is also expected to be launched alongside the Infinix Note 60 and Note 60 Ultra models.

Infinix Note 60 Pro Will Sport a 1.5K Display With a 144Hz Refresh Rate

The smartphone maker announced the launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro through its official Facebook handle in Nigeria. The launch date is still under wraps, but the teaser images shared by the company reveal the phone in Silk Green, Solar Orange and Torino Black shades. The Solar Orange variant appears similar to the Cosmic Orange version of the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The official renders show the Infinix Note 60 Pro with a large, edge-to-edge rear camera design. It features a Rear Matrix Display, which is a small mini-LED screen built into the camera island, similar to designs seen on phones like the ROG Phone 9 Pro and Nothing Phone 3. The phone is also confirmed to have a metal body.

The Infinix Note 60 Pro is confirmed to ship with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 5G chipset and a 1.5K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It has a 3D IceCore VC chamber cooling for thermal management. It is confirmed to come with a 50-megapixel Night Master Camera. It will include a 6,500mAh battery with 90W charging support. The battery is claimed to come with six-year self-healing technology.

Besides the Infinix Note 60 Pro, the new Note series family is likely to include Infinix Note 60 and Infinix Note 60 Ultra models. Infinix first teased the Note 60 series at CES 2026. These will be the company's first smartphones to support satellite communication, letting users dial and message in areas with weak or no network coverage. The Infinix Note 60 Ultra is already confirmed to launch soon and will be Infinix's first smartphone designed in partnership with Italian design firm Pininfarina.

Comments

Infinix Note 60, Infinix Note 60 Pro, Infinix Note 60 Pro Specifications, Infinix Note 60 Specifications, Infinix, Infinix Note 60 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More

Turbo Read

