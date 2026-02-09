Technology News
Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leaked Ahead of February 12 Launch Event

For calls, the earbuds are expected to use beamforming microphones, bone conduction support, wind noise reduction, and AI-based processing.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 February 2026 19:37 IST
Sony WF-1000XM5 earbuds (pictured) are equipped with six adaptive microphones for noise reduction

Highlights
  • Sony WF-1000XM6 may use 8 mics for stronger noise reduction
  • Earbuds may offer wireless charging and up to 8 hours battery life
  • Sony WF-1000XM6 could add LE Audio and Auracast connectivity
Sony WF-1000XM6 will launch on February 12, but leaks are already outlining what the next-generation earbuds may bring. A new report has surfaced with a detailed list of expected upgrades, including a faster QN3e processor, more microphones for improved noise reduction, and changes to audio hardware. The leak also hints at new software features, updated controls, and refinements to the design. While Sony has not officially confirmed the specifications, the report provides an early indication of what to expect from its upcoming flagship wireless headset.

Sony WF-1000XM6 Expected to Get Faster Chip, Improved Noise Cancellation

A new Dealabs report claims Sony's expected WF-1000XM6 earbuds will feature a new QN3e processor that is said to be three times faster than the previous generation, along with eight adaptive microphones for improved noise reduction, which is two more than the six that the Sony WF-1000XM5 carries. Sony is also tipped to upgrade the audio hardware with a new speaker, an improved DAC, and an enhanced amplifier.

The leak suggests the Sony WF-1000XM6 could offer adaptive noise cancelling (ANC) optimisation and a smarter Ambient Mode with three automatic profiles. Audio features may include Hi-Res Wireless support through LDAC, DSEE Extreme upscaling, and a 10-band equaliser for more detailed sound customisation. For calls, the earbuds are expected to use beamforming microphones, bone conduction support, wind noise reduction, and AI-based processing.

The report also points to design refinements for the Sony WF-1000XM6, including an optimised ergonomic shape, better airflow management, and insulated ear tips. Sony may add a fit test and fitting guide through the Sound Connect app, which is available on Android and iOS. Controls are expected to include touch input, voice control, microphone management, and smart gestures. Additional features may include 360 Reality Audio with head tracking, LE Audio, Auracast, Adaptive Sound Control, Quick Attention mode, Background Music effect, and Speak to Chat.

Connectivity options for the Sony WF-1000XM6 are tipped to include Bluetooth, multipoint pairing, Google Fast Pair, and Microsoft Swift Pair. The earbuds are also expected to carry an IPX4 water resistance rating.

Battery life is said to reach up to eight hours on the earbuds, with an additional 16 hours through the charging case, alongside fast charging and wireless charging support. Box contents may include a USB Type-C to USB Type-A cable and ear tips in four sizes, including SS, S, M and L.

Sony WF-1000XM6: What We Know About the Upcoming TWS Headset

Sony has confirmed it will unveil a new wireless audio product on February 12 at 8am PT, which is 9:30pm IST. The device is widely expected to be the WF-1000XM6, based on recent leaks and the teaser design. Leaks indicate the earbuds could arrive in black and silver colour options, with a potential third Sandpink variant, and may feature a redesigned, more compact charging case compared to the WF-1000XM5.

A Thai retailer listing reportedly showed the Sony WF-1000XM6 could cost THB 11,990 (roughly Rs. 34,700), while leaks suggest a price of EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 32,500) in Europe and $329.99 (roughly Rs. 30,200) in the US.

