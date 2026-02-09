Technology News
English Edition

Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards

Apple has now opened applications for the Swift Student Challenge 2026, and individuals can apply till February 28.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 9 February 2026 18:26 IST
Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards

Photo Credit: Apple

Distinguished winners will be invited to Apple HQ in Cupertino for three days

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Applicants will have to brainstorm, design, and develop an app
  • The app should address an important issue in the applicant’s community
  • Applicants should be at least 13 years old
Advertisement

Apple has opened applications for its annual Swift Student Challenge, a global competition for students who want to become developers. The Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026 application window will remain open till February 28, and interested individuals can apply for the same. The competition requires participants to develop an app that addresses one or more issues in their community and beyond, using tools provided by the tech giant. Each year, the company selects multiple winners who are invited to Apple's headquarters in Cupertino for three days.

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026 Eligibility Criteria

In a post, the company shared the minimum eligibility criteria for the Swift Student Challenge 2026. The most important rule is that the participant cannot be employed full-time as a developer. Additionally, they should meet the minimum age requirement for their respective country. For India and the US, it is 13 years or older. In China, Israel, South Korea, and several European nations, the minimum age is 14. In other regions, the relevant jurisdiction applies.

Applicants must be currently enrolled in an accredited academic institution, a homeschool equivalent, a STEM organisation's curriculum, or an Apple Developer Academy. Alternatively, those who graduated within the past six months are eligible if they are awaiting or have received acceptance to an accredited institution. They are also required to be registered with Apple as an Apple developer or be a member of the Apple Developer Programme. Individuals can apply here.

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026 Rules

The goal of the competition is to develop an application that addresses one or more issues in the participant's community or beyond. Creativity is encouraged, but the company specifies that the app playground should be small enough to be experienced within three minutes. Apple has allowed the use of Apple Pencil in the experience.

Apple says the app playground must be built with and run on Swift Playground 4.6, or Xcode 26 or newer. It should not require Internet connectivity, and the submission should be made in a ZIP file, which should not exceed the size of 25MB. Additionally, the file should contain any resources used in the app playground. The submissions will be judged offline.

Additionally, the submission should be created by the registered participant or a template modified by them as an individual. The applicant can include third-party open-source licensed code and/or public domain images and sounds. But this should come with credit and an explanation of why it was used. Group work will not be considered in the competition. Further, all content should be in English.

Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026 Rewards

Each year, Apple selects winners based on submissions that showcase innovation, creativity, social impact, or inclusivity. The tech giant also awards a subset of these winners with the title of “Distinguished Winners.” These individuals are invited to the company headquarters in Cupertino for three days, with travel and lodging paid for by Apple. During these three days, the company says the winners will “gain invaluable insights from Apple experts and engineers, connect with their peers, and enjoy a host of unforgettable experiences.”

In a separate post, Apple also mentioned several distinguished winners from the past. Among them is Gaurav Kukreja, a 20-year-old IITian who won the award in 2025 for Fast Aid, an app playground that provides step-by-step instructions for dealing with medical emergencies, such as bleeding, burns and choking. It also comes with a Panic Mode, where the app turns into hands-free mode and narrates the steps and asks the user questions without them having to touch the phone.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026, Apple, Swift Student Challenge
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 10a Will Go on Sale in India via This E-Commerce Platform
  2. Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  3. Infinix Note 60 Pro Officially Teased; Check Out Colourways, Specifications
  4. Huawei Pura X2 May Launch China as a Wide Folding Handset With This Screen
  5. Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With Up to Five Days of Battery Life
  6. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leak Ahead of February 12 Launch
  7. Apple Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility and Rewards
  8. Microsoft Reportedly Working With OEMs to Build Affordable Xbox Consoles
  9. Meta AI Could Be Upgraded With New Models, Agents and OpenClaw Integration
  10. Here's When Apple's MacBook Pro With M5 Pro, M5 Max Chips Might Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Gujarat Exchanges Letter of Intent With Starlink for High-Speed Internet Connectivity
  2. Sony WF-1000XM6 Key Features Leaked Ahead of February 12 Launch Event
  3. Infinix Note 60 Pro Launch Teased; Design, Colourways, Key Specifications Revealed
  4. Apple Opens Applications for Swift Student Challenge 2026: Know Dates, Eligibility, Rewards
  5. Huawei Pura X2 Tipped to Launch in China With 7.69-Inch Wide Folding Screen
  6. Perplexity’s New Feature Compares Answers From Three Different AI Models
  7. Google Pixel 10a Flipkart Availability Confirmed After Company Announces Pre-Orders Date: Expected Specifications
  8. Telegram App for Android Gets Liquid Glass-Inspired Redesign With Bottom Navigation Bar
  9. Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to Five Days of Battery Life
  10. Itel A100 4G Launched in India With 90Hz IPS Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »