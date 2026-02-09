Technology News
Dark Matter May Not Exist, Study Suggests Gravity Works Differently at Cosmic Scales

A new gravity-based theory suggests dark matter effects may come from how gravity behaves at large scales.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 February 2026 21:15 IST
Photo Credit: ESO/S. Brunier

New research proposes gravity, not dark matter, may shape galaxy motion across the universe.

Highlights
  • Gravity changes may explain galaxy rotation without dark matter
  • Dark matter evidence relies only on gravitational effects
  • New model fits early universe observations
Dark matter, which scientists long have considered the dominant form of matter in the universe, may not exist at all. Rather, the odd twirls of galaxies and bent patterns of light throughout space could be evidence that gravity works very differently over immense distances than researchers understand. The idea challenges decades of cosmology, where invisible matter outweighs normal matter five to one, and could reshape views on galaxy formation, cosmic structure, universe evolution, and gravity's true nature.

New Study Suggests Changing Gravity Could Explain Galaxy Motion Without Dark Matter

According to a report published on Phys.org, physicist Naman Kumar of the Indian Institute of Technology contends that dark matter might not be needed if gravity varies ever so slightly in strength at galactic scales. Kumar mentioned that dark matter was inferred because galaxies spin too fast and light bends more than visible matter can explain.

Kumar's work re-examines gravity through the lens of quantum field theory and an infrared running framework, permitting gravity to be strength-modulated over distance. This creates a stronger force, which decays more slowly than anticipated, and appears to explain the way that galaxies rotate — a phenomenon typically attributed to dark matter halos.

New Gravity Model Fits Early Universe Data While Questioning Dark Matter's Role

The theory also remains consistent with early-universe observations, where gravity changes must be minimal. Any deviations then grow as small corrections noticeable only at large, late-time cosmic scales.
While the model does not yet replace dark matter entirely, it suggests that some cosmic mysteries may reflect gravity's hidden complexity rather than missing particles. Kumar's findings were published in Physical Review Letters B.

 

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dark matter, gravity theory, Cosmology, galaxy rotation, Gravitational Lensing, Astrophysics
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Itel A100 4G Launched in India With 90Hz IPS Display, 5,000mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
Boat Chrome Iris Launched in India With 1.32-Inch AMOLED Display, Up to Five Days of Battery Life

